Roberta Annan Appointed As Member Of Condé Nast College Of Fashion & Design Advisory Council

Roberta brings to this role, a wealth of experience nurturing African talents and supporting infrastructure investment across the global creative economy through African Fashion Foundation (AFF), a non-governmental organization, offering capacity building opportunities and technical assistance to African fashion brands. With partnerships like Scouting for Africa in collaboration with Vogue Talents and over fifteen unique initiatives such as the just-ended first annual Creative Industry Retreat held in Ghana, AFF has progressed the careers of 24 African designers, disbursing to date, over $1.3 million in grants.

Commenting on her appointment, Roberta Annan expressed ''I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Advisory Council for the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. I look forward to this exciting journey and I am happy to support the college's vision of discovering, nurturing and creating a global education experience for talents and designers across the globe.''

It is expected that council members will bring unparalleled insights and expertise to the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in nurturing the next generation of talent, and guide curriculum development to ensure the College is attuned to the industry needs on a global scale.

The Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design provides students with a world-class education in the heart of London with over 30 programmes both on campus and online including seven masters level programmes, a fast-track BA, a selection of online programmes, as well as short one-week courses and other accredited courses. The wide range of programmes available at the College allow for a tailored education and can be accessed around the world. Through the support of the Advisory Council there will also be a new scholarships fund to bring education opportunities to a wider audience.

For more information, visit https://www.condenastcollege.ac.uk/

