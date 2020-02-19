Robertson Stephens Deepens Its Connections in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") adds Vine Street Wealth Management ("Vine Street"), a Marin County-based registered investment advisor managing approximately $150 million in assets. Vine Street co-founders John Bernabei and Zack Perry will join Robertson Stephens as Managing Directors and continue to service their existing clients while growing their new client base with a much larger platform.

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit https://rscapital.com/what-we-do/

Vine Street formed in 2014, specializing in investment management, comprehensive wealth planning services and outsourced CFO solutions. The addition of the Vine Street team increases Robertson Stephens' assets under management to more than $1.3 billion. The firm now has 31 employees across four office locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), and Holmdel (NJ).

"John and Zack share our dedication to delivering comprehensive wealth planning services and unique investments to our clients," said Stuart Katz, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Adding Vine Street to our San Francisco office allows us to deepen our connections in the Bay Area, and we're tremendously excited to be growing together for years to come."

"We are committed to helping our clients grow and protect their wealth," said John Bernabei, Co-Founder of Vine Street, and now a Managing Director at Robertson Stephens. "We take their trust very seriously and believe by partnering with Robertson Stephens we can deliver superior client service with their robust wealth management offering. We share the same vision and values and are excited for the vast opportunities this partnership will bring."

Robertson Stephens maintains strategic relationships with leading service providers in the industry, including Schwab Advisory Services, which will continue to act as the primary custodian for the Vine Street team's client investment assets.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); and Holmdel (NJ) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

