Robin Autopilot and Weed Man Form Partnership to Strengthen Both Companies' Positions in the Rapidly Growing Robotic Mowing Market

Robin Autopilot and Weed Man Form Partnership Tweet this

Ranked as the eighth-largest company on the 2020 Lawn & Landscape Top 100 , based on 2019 revenue, Weed Man has provided high-quality lawn care services for 50 years. The company expanded into the robotic mowing business when it launched TurfBot in 2018 to test the concept, recognizing the benefits of offering battery-powered and emissions-free robotic mowing services to customers. TurfBot currently operates in three locations and plans for aggressive expansion plans in 2022.

"We are proud to partner with Weed Man, which has a long and outstanding history as a pioneer and leader in the North American market for lawn care services," said Logan Fahey, chief executive officer of Robin Autopilot. "We are creating a strong new force in the lawn and landscaping market that will help both of our companies continue our growth as we provide more customers with the opportunity to adopt robotic mowing technology."

"Robin Autopilot was the obvious choice for us in our search for a partner with cutting-edge technology and expertise that would help us grow in the exciting robotic mowing industry," said Jennifer Lemcke, chief executive officer of Weed Man. "We believe robotic mowing has a bright future, and we look forward to working with Robin to continue the transformation of the lawn care industry through the wide-ranging environmental and economic benefits of this new technology."

About Robin Autopilot

Robin Autopilot's software platform provides solutions to enable landscapers to begin offering robotic mowing to their customers by providing software to manage their fleet and jobs, training and educational materials for their staff and customers, marketing collateral to expand their customer base, and finally, innovative products to simplify the installation and management of robotic mowers. Robotic mowers are battery-powered, programmable, and energy- and cost-efficient. They can be used daily to keep a lawn trimmed to a precise length, resulting in a more attractive landscape with pollution-reducing benefits equivalent to replacing two family cars with electric vehicles. This allows landscapers and lawn maintenance crews to deliver a more reliable and eco-friendly lawn care solution than traditional gas-powered mowing and also results in a healthier lawn. The automated mowers also offer significant relief for landscape service providers who are challenged by a lack of available workforce in many markets.

About Weed Man

Based in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, Weed Man has provided high-quality lawn care services since 1970. During that time, the company has grown from its Canadian roots into an international network of more than 300 locally owned and operated franchises providing services that produce lush green lawns for homeowners in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. Weed Man's environmentally responsible lawn care programs and services focus on a well-balanced, high-quality fertilization program first, which in turn produces the thickest, healthiest lawn possible. From lawn fertilization to weed control, integrated pest management, and everything in between, Weed Man has a lawn care program for every lawn.

For more information, contact:

Ellen Bruno, VP, Operations

574-524-0364

[email protected]

SOURCE Robin Autopilot

Related Links

robinautopilot.com

