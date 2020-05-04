Robin Hood And iHeartMedia Present "Rise Up New York!" Relief Benefit Hosted By Tina Fey To Support New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19

The one-hour benefit special will be hosted by Tina Fey and simultaneously broadcast on all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations, News 12, Spectrum News NY1, SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC (complete list of stations below). Rise Up New York! is executively produced by Alex Coletti Productions and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, along with talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim.

Appearances include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Sting among others yet to be announced.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

"Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you're already better off than two million of your neighbors who can't afford to eat at all," said Sykes. "It's not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers."

Last month, Robin Hood responded to the pandemic by assembling a "Relief Corps" of bighearted New Yorkers - from Gwyneth Paltrow, Katie Couric and Karlie Kloss to the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Giants - to raise funds through their personal networks and corporate donors. Robin Hood has a 32-year proven track record of responding first to deploy checks and provide emergency funds where help is needed most, particularly after 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy.

To learn more about Robin Hood's response to the pandemic and the organization, or to donate, please go to https://www.robinhood.org/ .

Broadcast information:

Monday, May 11 7-8 PM ET

TV:

CNBC (nationally)

New York Spectrum 1

News 12

All New York local broadcast television stations:

WABC (ABC), WCBS (CBS), WNBC (NBC), WNYW (FOX), WWOR (MyNetworkTV), WPIX (CW), WLNY (Ind.)

Radio:

All iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations: Z100 (WHTZ-FM), LITE-FM (WLTW-FM), Power 105.1 (WWPR-FM), Q104.3 (WAXQ-FM), 103.5 KTU (WKTU-FM), WOR-AM

All Entercom broadcast radio stations: News Radio 880 (WCBS-AM), 101.1 CBS-FM (WCBS-FM), Sports Radio 66 and 101.9 (WFAN-AM/FM), 1010 WINS (WINS), NEW 102.7 (WNEW-FM), NY Country (WNSH-FM), ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM)

SiriusXM (nationally)

Social media:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

ABOUT ROBIN HOOD

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests nearly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood's Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at https://www.robinhood.org/ and follow Robin Hood on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

