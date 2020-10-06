Robinson Brog Announces Scott Ahroni As New Tax Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Brog, a 50-attorney firm based in New York City, has named Scott Ahroni as partner. Ahroni joins the firm's Taxation Department.

Ahroni's practice will focus on federal, state and New York City tax controversies, representing clients in federal and state criminal investigations. He will also assist clients with tax planning matters for both domestic and cross-border transactions.

"Bringing on Scott, with his depth of expertise and esteemed stature in the tax law arena, is a huge win for our firm as we continue to bolster our team," said Roger Raimond, managing partner of Robinson Brog. "We're seeing growth in demand for attorneys with extensive knowledge of the current issues that matter to companies of all sizes, and in response we are growing strategically with attorneys like Scott."

"In addition, clients are now more than ever seeking personalized service and attention from their attorneys, which is a value Robinson Brog has always prized. As we advance our offerings to clients in what is a quickly changing economic and business climate, I'm confident Scott will prove an essential member of our team," added Raimond.

Ahroni is a noted thought leader in the field of tax law. He is frequently called upon to speak on tax topics and is a prolific author on current issues in the field. Ahroni is an adjunct professor at Queens College, City University of New York, where he teaches graduate courses in state, local, business, estate, and gift taxation. He received his law degree cum laude and his LL.M. in taxation from the University of Miami School of Law.

About Robinson Brog

Robinson Brog is a New York City-based firm of 50 attorneys that uniquely combines the resources, abilities and sophistication of a large law firm with the personal attention, aggressive style and entrepreneurial spirit of a boutique practice. The attorneys of Robinson Brog bring business solutions to business problems across a broad scope of practice areas including corporate and real estate transactions, secured transactions, foreclosures and restructuring, bankruptcy and business reorganizations, commercial litigation, tax law, and trust and estate planning. For more information, visit www.robinsonbrog.com.

SOURCE Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C.

Related Links

http://www.robinsonbrog.com

