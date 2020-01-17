Robinson Brog Names Roger Raimond Managing Partner

The elevation of Raimond to managing partner is a significant move in the 50-year-old firm's strategic plan to expand its outlook as a legacy player in New York City's legal marketplace. The news comes alongside other corporate advances including recent high-level hires.

"After 28 years of dedicated service to this firm, I've seen Robinson Brog evolve over time – yet, I'm proud to say we maintain the core values of personal service and top-notch legal counsel that have defined us as a firm and as attorneys. I am committed to ensuring that these values remain our top priority," said Raimond. "I look forward to leading Robinson Brog into the next phase of our growth while we continue to secure positive outcomes for our clients and their businesses."

"Although our firm's culture is moored on the key principles of delivering the best legal counsel with personalized service, the way we carry out our business can benefit from fresh new insights and perspectives," said Goodman. "As we enter 2020, Robinson Brog has an eye towards cultivating both internal and external talent as well as ensuring that our business and brand strategies position us for success. We anticipate that Roger will prove an invaluable asset as managing partner, and I look forward to working with him to lead us into the next stage of Robinson Brog's legacy of excellence."

Raimond joined Robinson Brog after graduating from Brooklyn Law School with his juris doctorate and the State University of New York at New Paltz with a bachelor's degree in Political Science. He is admitted to the bar in New York and Connecticut. Frequently called on to speak and contribute insights on business law, he has been a lecturer at the New York State Bar Association Business Law Committee and has been published in the New York State Business Law Journal. In addition, Raimond has served on the New York State Bar's Executive Committee and has served as co-chair of the organization's Environmental Law sub-committee on Ethics.

About Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C.

Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C., based in New York, N.Y., is a firm of over 50 attorneys that combines the resources, abilities and sophistication of a large law firm with the personal attention and entrepreneurial spirit of a New York City boutique practice. Our attorneys are also particularly experienced and savvy in the New York market. Our clients include public and private corporations, real estate owners and developers, labor unions, contractors, hotels, restaurants, entertainers and private individuals. With our competitive rates, aggressive style and personal accessibility, Robinson Brog has earned a loyal and long-standing client base. For more information, visit www.robinsonbrog.com.

