Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.: Las Vegas Shooting Victims Reach $800 Million Settlement in MGM Litigation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calf., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark P. Robinson Jr. and the team of attorneys representing the Las Vegas shooting massacre victims and their families reached an agreement to resolve pending lawsuits involving MGM Resorts. The total dollar amount of the settlement will range between $735 million and $800 million depending upon the number of plaintiffs who choose to participate in the settlement.

As a result of this agreement, these parties will dismiss and release any pending litigation against MGM Resorts. This will also dismiss and release the declaratory-relief actions filed by MGM Resorts against participating claimants.

"The scars and injuries from that night can never be erased. I'm glad we could reach a resolution that allows us to put this nightmare behind us so our family can move forward and start focusing on the future," said Jason McMillan, a 37-year-old Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was shot and paralyzed.

"This is a meaningful outcome for the victims who suffered unimaginable terror and loss. We're grateful to MGM for doing the right thing by resolving this case swiftly to avoid the emotional turmoil of trial. This settlement will help our clients begin the process of healing and rebuilding their lives," said co-lead plaintiff attorney Mark P. Robinson Jr.

The court will appoint an Independent Claims Administrator to evaluate the claims of each plaintiff and allocate the settlement fund accordingly. The goal is to distribute the funds by late 2020. The settlements will be funded by MGM Resorts' insurers up to $735 million with MGM Resorts adding any additional amounts up to $800 million.

"Our firm had the privilege of working side-by-side with many talented attorneys including James Lee, Bill Shapiro, Craig Eiland, Robert Eglet and Kevin Boyle. This positive result was an entire team effort," added Robinson.

A lone gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas strip on the night of October 1, 2017. The shooter killed 58 people and wounded 422 and caused a panic that brought the injury total to 851. The shooter fired more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition from his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel which is owned by MGM Resorts. The incident is the deadliest mass shooting to date in the United States.

Lawsuits were filed as early as November of 2017 claiming the Mandalay Bay Hotel was negligent in allowing the shooter to bring in a large cache of weapons to his room. In July of 2018, MGM Resorts International filed lawsuits against hundreds of victims claiming that it had "no liability of any kind" for the attack which occurred on its property.

The Settlement Agreement is a result of ongoing mediation efforts of the 1 October Litigation Leadership Group consisting of Mark P. Robinson Jr. of Robinson Calcagnie Inc., Robert Eglet of Eglet Adams and Kevin Boyle with Panish Shea & Boyle.

