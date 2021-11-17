Robinson earns prestigious supplier Gold Award from Rolls-Royce

DE PERE, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based genset producer is the only North American firm to earn gold

Robinson, Inc., a leader in the design and production of generator set (genset) power systems, is one of only three companies worldwide to receive the Gold Award for suppliers from Rolls-Royce. The award was presented by Rolls-Royce Solutions America, the regional headquarters for the Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce.

"Robinson has been integral to the growth of our power generation business since 2012," states Chris Lowry, senior manager strategic purchasing for Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc. "Robinson's quality support of its own genset enclosures as well as those outside its own projects is extremely valuable. It comes down to having a good team culture and the ability to consistently produce at a high level."

Robinson, based in De Pere, Wisconsin, is the only company out of approximately 1,200 active suppliers to earn a Gold Award from Rolls-Royce Solutions America. Criteria for the award included quality, on-time delivery and customer support.

This is the first time Rolls-Royce has recognized a systems supplier such as Robinson with an award. Power generation is an area of growth for Rolls-Royce, and Rolls-Royce Solutions America is focused on continuing to expand offerings that are full solutions for its customers. Robinson has built nearly 400 gensets for Rolls-Royce in the past nine years.

"There is a lot that goes into receiving this level of recognition," comments Jim Birkholz, assistant general manager for Robinson. "We pushed ourselves out of our comfort zone to continuously improve our systems, processes and programs so we can better serve Rolls-Royce."

About Robinson, Inc.

Robinson, Inc., is a single-source metal solutions provider based in De Pere, Wisconsin. Robinson offers manufacturing and design expertise in fabrication and machine; pipe and vessel; custom enclosures; product handling; and portable fuel solutions. The company employs more than 500 people at three locations comprising 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

For more information about Robinson's capabilities or to request a quote, please call (920) 494-7411, or visit https://www.robinsoninc.com.

