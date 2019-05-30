Robinson Pharma, Inc. announces the launch of a new inventory funding program

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma, Inc. ("RPI"), a contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, announces the launch of a new inventory funding program which offers up to $5 Million in inventory support from RPI to assist our clients. This program aims to help qualified companies who need assistance with cash flow while maintaining their inventories and shorten lead time.

Please contact Cindy Vu at 714-241-0235 or go online at robinsonpharma.com to get an overview of this program, fill out a short questionnaire, and we will contact you right away.

Robinson Pharma, Inc. is a full-service contract manufacturer of softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids for the dietary supplements and personal health care industries. Currently, we have the largest softgel capacity in the United States, a leading vitamin manufacturer with multiple third-party certifications for GMP Compliance. We search the globe for the best raw materials and guarantee you that all your products will be manufactured in the USA. Robinson Pharma, Inc. also guarantees you one of the shortest order lead times in the industry, as well as packaging services.

Contact For Media Inquiry: Cindy Vu, (714) 241-0235, cindy.vu@robinsonpharma.com

SOURCE Robinson Pharma, Inc.

