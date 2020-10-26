RoboCent Announces Increased P2P Texting And Ringless Voicemail Capacity, 30 Minute Turnaround Time With No Rush Fees

RoboCent Waives All Rush Fees RoboCent has announced that they will be waiving all Rush Fees for their customers starting Tuesday, October 27 th . This allows political organizations from across the United States to signup and start sending in as little as 30 minutes. With no rush fees, messages can be scheduled to send immediately at no extra charge.

Snippet from interview with Founder & CEO, Travis Trawick.

Q: Well then, where does Peer-to-Peer (P2P) texting fall into all this? Are campaigns putting a lot of time and money into texting instead of calling?

Trawick: P2P Texting is the biggest change to voter contact we've seen since TV ads. Being able to connect with voters in this intimate medium that they're already using is invaluable. Voter contact is all about going to where the voters are, not making them go out of their way to come to you. Texting hits all the check marks there... You load up a list and a script and our team of 50+ agents get assigned to send every single text manually - at a rate of 10,000 texts per hour… With RoboCent, we accept any campaign, any party, any size, and can get your message sending in 2 hours or less.

Continue reading this Interview with Mr. Trawick on RoboCent's blog at https://blog.robocent.com/trawick-interview-oct-2020/

RoboCent offers complete Self-Service Political Phone Messaging Solutions. Send a Pre-Recorded RoboCall to Landlines, Drop a message in the Voicemail box of a Mobile Phone, or Text Message voters with a picture to remind them about the Election. Utilize our Voter Data to maximize your contact rate with High-Quality Landline and Mobile numbers.

