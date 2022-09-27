RoboKiller Enterprise Adds Robotext Blocking To Its Command Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller Enterprise , a suite of FCC-compliant phone spam solutions for business, today announced it now offers protection against smishing via its Command API, making it the best and only way to eliminate robotexts for businesses.

Robotexts have become an alarming problem, as they're outpacing robocalls in 2022. This concern is compounded for brands who may also be victims of SMS imposter scams — ploys in which scammers defraud a brand's customers by impersonating them via text. Per Axios, the FCC may soon take steps to combat robotexts, but these efforts could take time to enlist. With Command API, organizations can adopt protection quickly on their business lines against robotexts

RoboKiller Command seamlessly integrates via API to stop or mitigate robocalls and robotexts on any network. RoboKiller Enterprise provides real-time reputation data for phone numbers, a confidence score for that reputation, and a recommendation for how to handle any given text or call.

RoboKiller Enterprise's Command API features:

Best-in-class robocall and robotext identification and blocking technology that uses AI, machine learning, and audio fingerprinting technology to eliminate 99% of risky messages

Block status recommendations, which allows businesses to see how RoboKiller Enterprise would handle any call

Protection against over 600 million known scam numbers and counting, so your business is safe against known and emerging threats

These features allow businesses to protect their bottom line and answer the calls and texts that matter. The Command API dashboard is designed to make identifying and eliminating spam easier regardless of call volume.

In addition, if businesses are looking to comply with STIR/SHAKEN and/or institute a robocall mitigation plan, RoboKiller Enterprise makes the process simple and easy. Visit our website or speak to a member of our sales team at [email protected] .

About RoboKiller Enterprise

Created by Teltech, the minds behind the award-winning RoboKiller app, RoboKiller Enterprise is a suite of FCC-compliant robocall mitigation solutions designed to keep businesses spam-free. Using AI, machine learning, real-time decision-making, and other advanced technologies, RoboKiller Enterprise protects your business from potentially dangerous spam calls and texts from day one. To learn more about RoboKiller Enterprise, visit robokiller.com/enterprise .

RoboKiller Enterprise, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

SOURCE RoboKiller Enterprise