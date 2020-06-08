RoboKiller Launches Free TextKiller App To Protect Consumers From Coronavirus Text Message Scams

With the launch of TextKiller, Americans will now have free access to premium scam text protection in attempts to reduce and prevent further financial losses to COVID-19 fraud. The app's powerful text filtering system blocks annoying and malicious text messages from unknown phone numbers and offers the ability to filter unwanted messages by keyword.

TextKiller uses machine-learning to block 95% of spam text messages and is powered by RoboKiller's vast spam text database. The app also allows customers to create filters by adding specific phone numbers and keywords like "Buy Now" or "Masks" to a blacklist. In contrast, other keywords, like "Emergency," can be added to a whitelist. This capability ensures messages deemed as wanted get pushed through, and others get stored in a separate Junk SMS tab. TextKiller's text blocking algorithm maintains user privacy - TextKiller only ever makes a filtering determination based on anonymous text message metadata.

"We are so excited to launch TextKiller," said Patrick Falzon, General Manager at TelTech Systems. "After seeing such a threat to Americans from spam text messages, with minimal available protection, we created the solution. We build products like TextKiller to protect our customers from dangerous scams and provide them with end-to-end solutions to a growing problem."

TextKiller protects its customers from potentially harmful and annoying spam texts upon installation and is free on the Apple App Store for a limited time.

