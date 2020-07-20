RoboKiller Report Reveals 4.18 Billion Spam Calls Reached Consumers In June

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls, has released its Bi-Annual Robocall Report, which explores why Americans are receiving more spam calls, how they make consumers feel, and how to take action in preventing them from reaching you.

According to RoboKiller's Bi-Annual Robocall Report, Americans received 61.4 billion spam calls in 2019, a 28% increase from 2018. In 2020 though, tactics shifted, and RoboKiller saw a drastic drop in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced spammers to get creative under quarantine orders. Without their usual resources, spammers had to work smarter to reach consumers' phones with spam text messages and spam calls. RoboKiller caught spam related to ordering PPE masks, offering testing kits, and more. Despite the drop in spam calls this year, phones have not stopped ringing - consumers still received roughly 19 billion spam calls, and that number will continue to grow.

Key Findings:

How spam calls affect consumers:

87% of respondents are not answering unfamiliar incoming phone calls

of respondents are not answering unfamiliar incoming phone calls 57% of respondents said unwanted calls make them angry or upset

of respondents said unwanted calls make them angry or upset 47% of respondents said spam calls interrupted time with family

Consumers' thoughts on current government regulations and legislative efforts:

74% of respondents believe the US government is responsible for solving the spam call problem

of respondents believe the US government is responsible for solving the spam call problem 72% of respondents are not familiar with the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act

of respondents are not familiar with the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act 49% of respondents do not believe the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act will reduce unwanted calls

Consumers are taking action:

52% of respondents do not answer calls from unfamiliar numbers from outside their area code

of respondents do not answer calls from unfamiliar numbers from outside their area code 40% of respondents signed up for the Do Not Call Registry

of respondents signed up for the Do Not Call Registry 35% of respondents screen their incoming unknown phone calls, then Google the phone number

of respondents screen their incoming unknown phone calls, then Google the phone number 33% of respondents do not answer calls from unfamiliar numbers from inside their area code

In June, consumers received 4.18 billion spam calls, an increase from the 3.02 billion received in May. As quarantine orders around the world begin to lift, RoboKiller predicts robocalls will return to their normal volume.

RoboKiller's audio fingerprinting technology goes beyond the Caller ID to identify who is calling and why - detecting spam calls that other services might miss.

RoboKiller is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about RoboKiller, visit www.robokiller.com .

Key findings from RoboKiller's Bi-Annual Robocall Report includes data from a consumer survey that focused on consumers' thoughts surrounding spam calls. Respondents were surveyed in January 2020 and yielded 937 responses.

About RoboKiller

RoboKiller is one of the top iPhone utility apps in the US, allowing users to immediately block over 500M telemarketers and robocalls from calling their phones. With over 5 billion robocalls made to US consumers each month, phone spam continues to be the #1 complaint to the FCC, a problem that drives hundreds of thousands of RoboKiller app downloads per month. RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC). Learn more at www.robokiller.com.

SOURCE RoboKiller

Related Links

http://robokiller.com

