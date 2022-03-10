RoboMarkets Entered Into Premium Partnership With Eintracht Frankfurt

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a provider of investment services in financial markets, announced a premium partnership with professional football club Eintracht Frankfurt from Bundesliga starting 2022.

The agreement between RoboMarkets and Eintracht Frankfurt came into effect this year and is valid until the end of the 2023/2024 season. According to the agreement, RoboMarkets will receive the Premium Partner status. The company's logo will be featured on the club's home stadium, Deutsche Bank Park. It will also be displayed on advertising panels, and appear in TV advertisements during the matches. Apart from the visual advertising on the stadium, throughout its validity period, the agreement implies a series of marketing and communication activities via the football club's digital channels.

Along with the basic cooperation package, the agreement also includes a partnership with EintrachtTech, a digital subsidiary of Eintracht Frankfurt that develops an application for fans named Mainaqila. The application runs the club's breaking news and streams the coverage and interviews on EintrachtTV and EintrachtFM. By using the Mainaqila app, fans can buy merchandise, tickets for matches, and receive access to exclusive offers from partners. The partnership between RoboMarkets and EintrachtTech is focused on collaborative applications of technological solutions, which help to develop and improve Mainaqila and make it more convenient for the club's fans.

Axel Hellmann, Eintracht Frankfurt board spokesman comments on the partnership: "With RoboMarkets, we've managed to onboard a Premium Partner that not just thinks about the future but is actually living in it. With Frankfurt being one of the world's most important financial centres, there are brand new visions opening up here for all parties, which everyone can be happy about."

Maximilian Felske and Gottfried Korzuch, General Managers of RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, added: "We see Eintracht Frankfurt as our strategic partner in the coming years, who will support us significantly in expanding the awareness levels of RoboMarkets in existing as well as new territories. Our partnership is shaping our ambitious vision of meeting challenges head-on at the very top of our respective leagues in Germany and Europe on a consistent basis."

About Eintracht Frankfurt

The Frankfurt-based professional football club Eintracht Frankfurt was founded in 1899. The club has been developing for over 100 years and demonstrating remarkable results in Bundesliga, the top German football league. The club has won one German championship and five German knockout football cups. Internationally, Eintracht Frankfurt has won one UEFA Cup and has once finished as runner-up in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company, operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in European countries by providing access to its proprietary trading platforms to traders who work on financial markets. Find out more about the Company's products and activities on www.robomarkets.com.

