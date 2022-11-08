RoboMarkets is the Gold and Title Sponsor of the AEL Women's Volleyball Team in the 2022-2023 Season

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European broker RoboMarkets which provides investment services has become the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women's volleyball club in Limassol. The contract will remain in force through the 2022-2023 season. Through the agreement, the team playing in the Cyprus Major League will be called RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball.

RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball

The collaboration of RoboMarkets with AEL started already five years ago and keeps evolving thanks to the goals the two organisations have in common - victory and leadership. However, what mainly unites them both is their passion for volleyball. Over the years of working side by side, there have been challenges and bright times. This invaluable experience made the team stronger, and in the upcoming season, it will fight for victory with the new Title sponsor and under the new name - RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball. Apart from the new name, the sponsorship implies placing a RoboMarkets logo on the team's outfit and organising joint marketing activities.

Founded in Limassol in 1976, ΑΕΛ (AEL Limassol), now re-named RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball, is the leader among the volleyball teams of the Republic of Cyprus. It boasts a record number of titles among the women's volleyball teams in Cyprus - 30 Championships. Moreover, the team has become the holder of the Cup of Cyprus 28 times and the Super Cup of Cyprus - 12 times.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, states: "We have been supporting the team for years, and are now on a new collaboration level in our dual capacity as Gold and Title sponsor. This makes our connection even stronger, especially during the 2022-2023 season. We are proud to give our name to one of the best volleyball teams in Cyprus. We will be doing our utmost to help the team become even better and reach new heights together with us!"

"On the occasion of expanding our collaboration with RoboMarkets as our Gold sponsor as well as Title sponsor, I would like, on behalf of the RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball committee to express our deep appreciation to RoboMarkets and its management. Knowing that we have great a company and people as partners, not only supporting us financially but also psychologically, pushes us to maximise our effort for distinction and fulfillment of our goals", comments Costas Constantinou, President of RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball committee.

About RoboMarkets



RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com.

