RoboMarkets Wins Big in the Prestigious Global Brands Magazine Awards 2019

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets has been named the 'Best Client Service in Forex - Europe' in the Global Brands Magazine Awards.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the world's most admired brand publications, devoted to news and opinions on companies that are shaping the future of the industry. The UK based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on the 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among their peers, demonstrating exceptional service and great vision. This year RoboMarkets stood out for their exceptional service delivery, TAT resolutions, award-winning products, rigid trading platform, and excellent customer feedback

Commenting on winning the award, Konstantin Rashap, CBO at RoboMarkets, said: "We're very glad that Global Brands Awards jury has honoured RoboMarkets' as the "Best Client Service Forex Company". It's extremely valuable because the Company has recently emphasized on improvement of services to our clients. We implemented a comprehensive approach to studying client experience and we compared the data with our internal business processes. After the analysis, we defined key directions that help clients gain better and safer trading experience. One of the top priorities that we had been working on throughout 2019 was client service and we're very pleased to receive such a high grade of our efforts.

Over the past year, we added more than 700 new trading instruments and improved trading conditions and functionality of our terminals. RoboMarkets' has partnered with one of the largest global brands BMW M Motorsport, for the DTM series. Also, we were a Platinum sponsor of 'Autolife' race team throughout 2019 including Dakar 2020 rally and sponsored 'RoboMarkets AEL', the women's volleyball team from Cyprus. We now intend to explore new markets, increase brand awareness and continue our activities to improve our products and services."

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets was founded in 2012 and received European broker license in 2013. RoboMarkets is regulated by the CySEC with the license No. 191/13. The Company provides institutional and retail clients from Europe with quality trading services and competitive trading conditions. The company's clients get access to professional and reliable trading platforms. They have an opportunity to use proprietary up-to-date technological solutions. RoboMarkets provides 24/7 online customer support in 11 different languages. More detailed information about RoboMarkets can be found on www.robomarkets.com.

About Global Brands Magazine



Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Global Brands Magazine is the most popular brands magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, polls on leading brands across the globe. GBM is also a data-centric research organization, bestowing recognition and distinguishing the winners from its competitors and creating a unique brand identity. For more information please visit www.globalbrandsmagazine.com



About Global Brands Award



Global Brands Award was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. The award honours companies who have performed extraordinarily well in various fields including and not limited to Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, Technology & Leadership to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. GBM awards also aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with the ultimate global Recognition.



SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited