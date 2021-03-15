Robonomics Network's XRT goes BSC & PancakeSwap

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robonomics officially starts its integration into the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. The team launched a bridge of $XRT ERC-20 to BEP-20 in partnership with AnySwap Exchange. It allows XRT to be listed on the biggest DEX on BSC, PancakeSwap (1 billion USD daily trade volume). Trading starts on Tuesday, December 16th, at 15:00 UTC.



The Ethereum network has had some issues with scaling, this has led to high transaction fees, while depriving retail-investors of active trading on DEXs. That is the reason why many projects are creating BEP-20 versions of their token on Binance Smart Chain, allowing them to enjoy low transaction fees (of around $0.1-0.5 per TX).

Now, all PancakeSwap users can trade the XRT made by Robonomics. Also, everyone who becomes a liquidity provider will be rewarded by the project's DAO. Those who will stake tokens can get roughly 13 XRT for each 1% OF a liquidity pool. Actual rewards you can find here .

What is this all about?

Robonomics is a decentralized open-source platform for IoT and Robotics. It was founded in 2015 to bring in the 4th industrial revolution Economy of Robots.

The primary goal of the platform is to provide cyber-physical systems with an opportunity to become autonomous economic agents.

XRT's utilities:

Robotics / IoT devices can use to pay for transaction fees incurred as a result of user-to-device or device-to-device interactions;

Staking;

Governance.

Anyswap is a trustless protocol to bridge assets between heterogeneous layer-1 platforms and to facilitate cross-chain swaps.

PankaceSwap is the new decentralized exchange (DEX) that's been created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The automated market maker (AMM) offers users many innovative ways to trade and create income streams from their cryptocurrencies.

