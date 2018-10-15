Roborock Adds a Christmas Egg to Its Latest Software Updates

Map-Saving & No-Go Functions The rolling out of this fun feature complements Roborock's latest software update, which delivers some new functions to users of the Roborock S5, among them a map-saving feature, the ability to draw exclusionary zones as well as no-go lines.

Users can draw up to ten no-go zones & no-go lines each upon activating the map saving mode in the Mi Home application. With each subsequent cleaning runs, the map will be automatically updated according to the cleaning environment. For the optimal cleaning effect, users are advised to run a full cleaning run before using these functions.



These new features which promises to bring greater convenience and ease of use to users are available in the software update 3.3.9_001633.

Roborock S5

Roborock S5 is Roborock's flagship robot vacuum cleaner with cutting edge technology adopted to every detail for an ultimate cleaning experience.



Highlights:

High Precision Navigation: with the built-in Laser Distance Sensor (LDS), allows Roborock S5 to scan its surroundings at 5x360 degree/second for precise distance information, which will then be computed with the industry-leading SLAM algorithm to generate a precise real-time map for navigation.

Intelligent Route Planning: based on the high-precision real-time map, a route along edges first and then in Z-shape will be planned for an efficient and comprehensive cleaning.

Powerful Suction: featured with 2000Pa powerful suction, Roborock S5 can easily suck away dust and dirt on the floor and carpet.

Cleaner Performance: sweep and mop functions bring out a cleaner experience.

Long Battery Life: uses 5200mAh Li-ion battery and intelligent auto recharge function.

Remote Control: pairs with Mi Home app for crystal clear monitoring and control.

About Roborock

Roborock is specializes in the research, development and production of smart appliances, specifically robot vacuum cleaners. Aimed with the vision to bring convenience into every household, Roborock's products are designed to be smart and easy to use. Both the flagship model Roborock S5 and the Roborock Xiaowa budget series robot vacuum cleaners are now available across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

The Roborock S5 is available for purchase on Amazon.

https://amzn.to/2S7rofi

To find out more, visit the Roborock official website.

https://www.roborock.com

For the latest updates, follow Roborock on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RoborockGlobal

