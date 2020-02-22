Robosen Robotics Showcases T9 at Toy Fair New York - The World's Most Advanced and Programmable Robot

T9 is made with the latest robotic technology available with 23 proprietary chips and 22 proprietary servo motors (one for each artificial joint) that make it one of the most agile and flexible robots ever created; allowing it to perform high-speed, upright bipedal walking, while also automatically converting from robot to vehicle form.

Robosen Robotics' visionary craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology in artificial joint driving algorithms and digital electric drive technology, provide T9's artificial intelligence (AI) - Easy to remember voice commands, complex animations completed with precision control, captivating dance performances and innovative stunts.

These animations are created and customized with three intuitive and easy-to-use programming platforms (Manual, Visual and 3D Graphics*) and T9's massive storage has enough memory to store tens of thousands of them. So, whether the user is a beginner, intermediate, or an advanced coder, T9's advanced robotics and AI will provide endless entertainment and opportunity to teach logical-based skills. Robosen Robotics also offers free online tutorials which makes learning to code fast and fun.

T9 is controlled by voice as well as via the T9 app (iOS and Android). With just a touch of a button, T9 can perform the latest customized dance animation, race around in vehicle mode, change back and forth from robot to vehicle form and more. Additionally, users can collaborate, create and connect with a global community of robo-centric fans through the Robosen Hub. They'll be able to upload and download popular user created animations, share programming tips and participate in fun events and competitions.

FEATURES/SPECS:

Dimensions

Robot Form: 265×163×340 mm;

Vehicle Form: 287×198×149 mm

Control Method

Mobile app, voice control

Weight

1.48kg

External Ports

DC charging port, Micro USB port

Material

Aluminum alloy frame, ABS+PC shell

Battery Capacity

2000mAh lithium battery pack

Servo motor

22 (Chest 2 / Hands 4×2 / Legs 5×2 / Drive Wheels 2) Adapter Input 100V-240V ~ 50/60Hz 0.6A,

Output

DC 12V 2A

Wireless

Connection Bluetooth 4.2 BLE

Certifications

FCC Certification

*A summary of each of three programming platforms:

Manual Programming : Unleash the fun and your creative ideas by manually programming the T9's actions by hand. Manual programming is easy to execute and turns playtime into an opportunity to enhance thoughtful and logic-based thinking skills.

: Unleash the fun and your creative ideas by manually programming the T9's actions by hand. Manual programming is easy to execute and turns playtime into an opportunity to enhance thoughtful and logic-based thinking skills. Visual Programming : Converting obscure and sophisticated programming codes into simple and easy-to-understand graphical blocks. Simply drag and drop blocks together to program the T9 to act out your creations. Visual Programming is based on Scratch , a programming language developed by MIT Media Lab and used by millions of people around the world.

: Converting obscure and sophisticated programming codes into simple and easy-to-understand graphical blocks. Simply drag and drop blocks together to program the T9 to act out your creations. , a programming language developed by MIT Media Lab and used by millions of people around the world. 3D Graphic Programming: Take imagination and inspiration to the next level by programming the T9 via PC. 3D Graphic Programming allows the user to create more complex, precise and interactive moments.

About Robosen Robotics:

Robosen Robotics (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, is a leading innovator in the field of AI and robotics, leading the way in digital drive technology, artificial joint driving algorithms, force feedback technology, digital electric drive technology and artificial intelligence and programming. For more information, please visit https://robosen.us/

