RoboSense Provides LiDAR to GACHA -- First Autonomous Driving Shuttle Bus For All Weather Conditions Co-Developed by MUJI & Sensible 4

Under extreme weather conditions, the performance of critical sensors, such as LiDARs and cameras, are severely impacted. Low temperatures, such as in Finland, at -30°C (-22°F), can incapacitate semiconductor components, while snow and icy roads cripple the image algorithms' ability. Under these circumstances, RoboSense's new cold-resistant LiDAR is essential since it " sees" a 3D world through emitting and receiving lasers pulses, with point cloud algorithms that accurately recognize obstacles, even in snow and ice.

RoboSense will join Sensible 4 on their first GACHA bus fleet public road deployment in April, as well as future projects in Finland and abroad. "I'm pleased that our product has helped Sensible 4 and MUJI's jointly designed GACHA self-drivingbus solve perception problems in all weather conditions. All RoboSense multi-layer LiDAR products will soon operate in low temperatures under -40℃," said Mark Qiu, COO, RoboSense.

"The RoboSense LiDAR hardware and environment perception algorithms we use are reliable and stable, even at freezing temperatures of tens of celcius degrees below zero," said HarriSantamala, CEO of Sensible 4.

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world leading LiDAR environment perception solutions provider. Founded in 2014, with offices in Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Germany, and U.S.,RoboSense is delivering LiDAR environment perception solutions, with innovations in FPGA, LiDAR, AI algorithms, and bespoke intelligent environment perception LiDAR systems.

RoboSenseproducts include MEMS solid-state LiDAR and Mechanical LiDAR. Customers include major autonomous companies, automotive OEMs, and Tier 1s, http://www.robosense.ai .

