Robot Kitchen Market to record USD 160.44 Mn -- Driven by increasing demand from end-users

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robot kitchen market will witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. The market will be driven by the increasing demand for kitchen robots from end-users. The adoption of kitchen robots in hotels and restaurants is increasing significantly. They help the end-users save time and serve the customers more efficiently. Kitchen robots eliminate the risk of injuries and work effortlessly in conditions that are hazardous to workers. Such benefits are increasing their demand among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robot Kitchen Market 2022-2026

Our full report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving the growth of the market. Make informed decisions. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 160.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.48% between 2021 and 2026. In addition, to the increasing demand from end-users, the market growth will also be influenced by trends such as increasing market initiatives.

Vendors in the market are deploying integrated marketing communication strategies by spending on advertisements through channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media. These marketing efforts are helping vendors in improving their brand authenticity, recognition, and consumer interest in their products. Vendors are also using social media channels such as Instagram to post creative content with an aim of inspiring parents and educating and entertaining youngsters. This trend among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into segments such as commercial and residential. The market will observe maximum growth in the commercial segment. The segment includes hotels, restaurants, and fast-food stores. The segment will be driven by increasing growth in the restaurant and hotel industries coupled with rising urbanization and increasing preference for eating out in hotels.

By geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. About 42% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased development of restaurants and the hotel industry is driving the regional market's growth.

Company Profiles

The robot kitchen market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Connected Robotics Inc., Dexai Robotics, Essilor Instruments USA, MELLOW INC., Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, QSR Automations Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Vendor Landscape

The global robot kitchen market is concentrated with few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are introducing products that are differentiated in terms of quality, design, and brand. Many regional vendors provide customized products at lower prices than international vendors to increase their market presence. Several new vendors are trying to enter the market. However, they find it difficult to compete with global vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The competitive environment of the global robot kitchen market is likely to increase during the forecast period with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and strategic M&As.

The competitive scenario provided in the robot kitchen market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Robot Kitchen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 160.44 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Connected Robotics Inc., Dexai Robotics, Essilor Instruments USA, MELLOW INC., Miso Robotics, Moley Robotics, QSR Automations Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Connected Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 89: Connected Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Connected Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Connected Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Dexai Robotics

Exhibit 92: Dexai Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dexai Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Dexai Robotics - Key offerings

10.5 Essilor Instruments USA

Exhibit 95: Essilor Instruments USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 96: Essilor Instruments USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 97: Essilor Instruments USA - Key offerings

10.6 MELLOW INC.

Exhibit 98: MELLOW INC. - Overview



Exhibit 99: MELLOW INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: MELLOW INC. - Key offerings

10.7 Miso Robotics

Exhibit 101: Miso Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 102: Miso Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Miso Robotics - Key offerings

10.8 Moley Robotics

Exhibit 104: Moley Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 105: Moley Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Moley Robotics - Key offerings

10.9 QSR Automations Inc.

Exhibit 107: QSR Automations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: QSR Automations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: QSR Automations Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio