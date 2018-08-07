Robot Sensor Market to Hit $4.5bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )

Industry 4.0 or the fourth industrial revolution is the major driving factor fueling robot sensor industry demand. The increasing use of robots in the production plants coupled with the rapid adoption of autonomous technology in the manufacturing sector, to ensure precision as well as safety, will further boost the robot sensor demand graph.

As per the report, laser range sensor technology or LiDAR, in the product landscape, will witness sharp uptick in its demand in the coming years, owing to its rising use in navigation services. The laser range robot sensor market registered a revenue of USD 390 million in 2017, according to the study.

The key players profiled in the report are ams AG, ATI Automation, Baluff AG, Bionic Robotics, Baumer Group, Carlo Gavazzi, Cognex, CAPTRON Electronic GmbH, Datalogic, Daihen Corporation, EPSON, FANUC, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, iniLabs, Infineon Technologies, Keyence, MaxBotix, OMRON, OptoForce, Roboception, Robotiq, Rockwell Automation, SensoPart, SICK AG, Schneider Electric, Turck, and Velodyne. The companies have been profiled in terms of their product portfolio, SWOT assessment, and strategic outlook.

Force-torque robot sensor market is forecast to record a y-o-y growth rate of 12.5% over 2018-2024. Robot sensors market demand from logistics application is poised to witness lucrative gains over the coming six years, driven by the need to enhance the operational efficiency in the warehouses. Asia Pacific robot sensor market is estimated to record the fastest growth with an anticipated CAGR of 15% over 2018-2024. China, Taiwan, and South Korea are slated to drive the regional trends.

