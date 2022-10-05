Robotexts Rise In September, According To RoboKiller Insights

FCC Vows Action Against Unwanted Robotexts

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Americans received 15.6 billion robotexts , a staggering 43% climb from August and the largest increase to date, according to RoboKiller , the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts. Conversely, they received 6 billion robocalls , an 18% decrease, which aligns with government efforts to curb the influx of robocalls, specifically car warranty robocalls, which were down 23% in September.

FCC announces efforts to combat the rise of robotexts

In response to the surge in robotexts — according to RoboKiller's Mid-Year Phone Scam Report , Americans could lose upwards of $28 billion to robotexts in 2022, a 150% increase from 2021's $11 billion — the FCC announced it plans to take action to reduce the frequency of these harmful messages. This coincides with RoboKiller Enterprise's release of its 99% effective robotext protection for businesses, which likewise aims to eliminate risky text messages. These efforts, combined with the award-winning RoboKiller consumer app, provide reason for optimism that all Americans and the companies they work for will be fully protected from robotexts.

September Key Message Trends

Top Robotexts Nationwide:

Robotext Category Estimated Robotexts Month-Over-Month Change Delivery (Amazon, USPS,

FedEx) 1,089,509,314 37 % Bank 328,921,889 14 % Apple + Hardware

Sweepstakes 243,894,560 160 %

Apple + Hardware robotexts soar

In September, robotexts related to Apple + Hardware Sweepstakes increased 160% from August and Americans were flooded with messages related to upgrades and other rebates. This increase coincides with the release of the iPhone 14 in September. Based on the large increase in Apple + Hardware category, it's clear that scammers quickly shift their focus to capitalize on current trends.

Tips on how to stop phone scams:

Don't answer phone calls or texts from unknown numbers, especially those that call or text at odd hours.

Don't follow prompts like "Press 1" or click any links.

Never provide personal information like banking details or other sensitive information.

Download a spam text and call blocker like RoboKiller to equip your phone with the latest technology to stop scams.

