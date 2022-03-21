Robotic-Assisted Imaging Technologies Market Report 2022: Increased Prevalence for Misdiagnosis Makes Way for Robotics in Diagnostics and Surgery Domains

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic-Assisted Imaging Technologies Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Imaging Modality, Mobility, Application, End User, and Country-Wide Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market was valued at $617.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,207.8 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.74% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The surgical medical specialty has matured to deliver in-depth and precise clinical outcomes for both doctors and patients, as well as to enhance surgical workflow patterns in healthcare systems. In comparison to prior eras, the healthcare sector is now integrating more advanced technology that is more informed and connected. The use of robotic-assisted imaging technologies makes diagnosis and surgery safer for patients by making it more precise and minimally invasive.

The global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market products include X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and others under the imaging modalities segment. It can be further segmented based on mobility and application. It is categorized as stationary and portable segments based on mobility, whereas under the application segment, it is categorized as diagnosis and imaging and treatment.

Imaging Modalities - X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, and Others

Application - Diagnosis and Imaging and Treatment

Mobility - Stationary and Portable

End User - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other Settings

Region - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

Evolution in Image Modalities and Features

Rise in Application of Robotics in Medical Field

Market Challenges

Robotic Failures Leads to Low Rate of Adoption

Lack of Acceptance of Robotic Procedures

Safety and Privacy Concerns Related to Patient's Data

Market Opportunities

Increased Prevalence for Misdiagnosis Makes Way for Robotics in Diagnostics and Surgery Domains

High Growth Opportunity in Emerging Economies

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key trends that have a strong influence on the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the growth of the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

How does the patent landscape of robotic-assisted imaging technologies look like?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

Which leading companies are dominating the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

What are the regulations about the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

How is each segment of the global robotic-assisted imaging technologies market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies within the robotic-assisted imaging technologies market?

Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into X-ray, CT, ultrasound, MRI, and others.

The X-ray segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

by Mobility

Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into stationary and portable.

The stationary segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

by Application

Under this segmentation, the market is categorized into diagnosis and imaging and treatment. The diagnosis and imaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.48% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

by Region

The different regions covered under the market report include North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World.

, , , and Rest-of-the-World. North America dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2021-2030. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing research and development activities and many companies being located in the U.S.

