NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic drilling market is expected to grow US$ 946.6 million by 2025 from US$ 619.4 million in 2017. The demand for robotic drilling is largely influenced by the increase in global oil demands and surge in need for safer and high-quality drilling system. On the basis of component, hardware accounted for the largest share of the robotic drilling market in 2017 in terms of revenue.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653782



The oil & gas sector is characterized by a high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislation laid down by several authorities on these operations.Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as a highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved.



Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns.The US is an early and major adopter of this service and is still in its growing phase with the implementation of several tools, and techniques pertaining to robotic drilling.



The presence of some of the world's largest business firms coupled with huge competition in the region has driven the demands from the end-user industry for adoptions of robotic drilling services.Additionally, US is also considered to be the hub of innovations and therefore, the technological disruptions take place in this part of the world first before spreading to the other regions.



Robotic drilling market is becoming prevalent across other developed and developing economies including Europe and MEA. Also, countries in APAC are experiencing a high growth in the industrial sector thus, propelling the growth of robotic drilling market.



On the basis of application, onshore is the leading segment in global robotic drilling market.Several advantages of onshore drilling systems are, it enhances performance and safety, reduces downtime, provides higher reliability in a harsh environment, and also provisions comprehensive operating life of wells, coupled with lesser operating and maintenance costs.



All these features of the onshore drilling systems are leading towards the growth of robotic drilling in the onshore application. The implementation of advanced technologies also boosts the onshore robotic drilling system market as several companies are inclined towards the development of novel technologies.



The overall robotic drilling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the robotic drilling market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global robotic drilling market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the robotic drilling industry.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global robotic drilling market

-Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

-The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global robotic drilling market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

-Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

-Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

-Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653782



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

