Robotic Flexible Washer Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 294.77 Mn growth -- Driven by growth of industrial robotics

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic flexible washer market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the robotic flexible washer market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Robotic Flexible Washer Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report on the robotic flexible washer market by Technavio expects the market size to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% and register an incremental growth of USD 349.83 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: the need for technical expertise and misconception about robots.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the growth of industrial robotics.

Manufacturers operating across various industries are increasingly deploying robots. This is done to ensure high precision and enhance the efficiency of operations. This is evident in developed regions such as Europe and the Americas, which have a high level of industrialization. The rate of industrialization is also increasing in emerging markets as many South American and African countries are slowly transforming into major manufacturing hubs. Several players are actively investing in these regions due to the availability of affordable land, raw materials, and low-cost labor. All these factors are expected to constitute to the growth of the global robotic flexible washer market during the forecast period.

"Increasing adoption rate of robots in SMEs and increased focus on positive cash flow will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global robotic flexible washer market is fragmented and is highly competitive, with several large global and numerous regional vendors competing in the market. The competition is heightened due to the lack of product differentiation and the low pricing strategy followed by many vendors.

The market is expected to grow moderately, except in the African subcontinent, where demand is stagnant. China is expected to be the biggest market for growth during the forecast period. The major vendors of robotic flexible washers are Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Deere & Co., Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB (Publ), Nilfisk AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The threat of rivalry is high as several vendors compete with each other in the robotic flexible washer industry, mainly in high potential markets such as Germany and China. The low product differentiation and moderate industry growth rate make the threat of rivalry moderate during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: auto component manufacturing, heavy machinery and metal working, and aerospace and defense

Type: standalone and modular

Geography: APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the end-user, the auto component manufacturing segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growth in auto component manufacturing and the high adoption of industrial robots in automobile production lines.

By type, the market will observe maximum growth in the standalone segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the benefits offered by standalone washers such as easy implementation and maintenance-free operations.

In terms of region, Europe will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 46% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of a well-established automobile sector.

The complete report on the global robotic flexible washer market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report .

The robotic flexible washer market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the robotic flexible washer market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the robotic flexible washer market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the robotic flexible washer market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the robotic flexible washer market?

Got more queries? Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased,

Robotic Flexible Washer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 294.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ADF Systems Ltd., Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Briggs and Stratton LLC, Campbell Hausfeld, Cleaning Technologies Group LLC, Deere and Co., FIVES SAS, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Koblenz Electrica SA de CV, Nilfisk AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, SBS Ecoclean Group, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Staubli International AG, Sugino Machine Ltd., and The Bernard van Lengerich Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Auto component manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Auto component manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Auto component manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Auto component manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Auto component manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Heavy machinery and metal working - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Heavy machinery and metal working - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Heavy machinery and metal working - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Heavy machinery and metal working - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Heavy machinery and metal working - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Standalone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Standalone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Modular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Modular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 107: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 112: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Briggs and Stratton LLC

Exhibit 115: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 118: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Generac Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 123: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 128: Husqvarna AB - Overview



Exhibit 129: Husqvarna AB - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

11.9 Nilfisk AS

Exhibit 132: Nilfisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: Nilfisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 136: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 139: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 141: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 142: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 143: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 144: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 145: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Sugino Machine Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Sugino Machine Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sugino Machine Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sugino Machine Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio