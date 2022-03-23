Robotic Laser Cutting Market Size to Increase by USD 127.47 mn from 2021 to 2026 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increased productivity with improved laser technology is challenging the robotic laser cutting market growth. The switch from traditional laser technology to fiber-based cutting in order to improve cut resolution, cutting speed, control on laser pulse, and the life of the equipment has increased the capability of laser cutting further. Green laser is one of the technologies used to improve the above-mentioned parameters. It provides the advantage of absorbing over a 1-micrometer wavelength and can be used with pulsed YAG (yttrium aluminum garnet) or fiber. Furthermore, laser automation adds extra flexibility and capacity, and the nozzle technology leads to energy efficiency. Such advantages are driving the market growth.

The lower least count of the accuracy of robotic laser cutting is challenging the robotic laser cutting market growth. Historically, there was an average positioning error of +-5 mm at the EOAT. However, accuracy has vastly improved with advances in control modules and software to compensate for the error, with a least count of +- 0.05 mm. This has improved the precision and effectiveness of robots in cutting applications. However, the accuracy, compared with the least count of +-0.01mm in five-axis laser cutting machines, is a hindrance to the adoption of robotic laser cutting. It is anticipated that the required precision in the robotic arm will be attained during the forecast period with advanced controls. However, currently, it is a major challenge for the global robotic laser cutting market.

Company Profiles

The robotic laser cutting market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including ABB Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Style Machinery Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Laser Photonics, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Robots AS, Vector Automation Technologies Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into automotive industry, metal industry, aerospace industry, and others. The automotive industry segment contributes the largest share of the market.

contributes the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Robotic Laser Cutting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 127.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Style Machinery Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Laser Photonics, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Robots AS, Vector Automation Technologies Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metal Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metal Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metal Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Aerospace Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace Industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 DAIHEN Corp.

Exhibit 102: DAIHEN Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: DAIHEN Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: DAIHEN Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: DAIHEN Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 FANUC Corp.

Exhibit 106: FANUC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: FANUC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: FANUC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: FANUC Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Jenoptik AG

Exhibit 110: Jenoptik AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Jenoptik AG - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Jenoptik AG - Key news



Exhibit 113: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Laser Photonics

Exhibit 120: Laser Photonics - Overview



Exhibit 121: Laser Photonics - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Laser Photonics - Key offerings

10.9 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

Exhibit 123: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 127: Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 128: Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Shenzhen Yuejiang Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.11 Staubli International AG

Exhibit 130: Staubli International AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Staubli International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Staubli International AG - Key offerings

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 133: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Yaskawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

