Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Overview



The extensive use of domestic robots for various household applications such as floor cleaning, pool, gutter, window cleaning, lawn mowing, personal aid, and assistance services is augmenting the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. These lawn mowers are autonomous in nature and functions without human intervention within a definitive area closed by a perimeter wire. The systems are designed to include a docking station, a mobile base, and other accessories that support its smooth functioning, and it also uses intelligent sensory feedback control programmed to mow surfaces automatically. The top players are implementing ledge sensors that improve maneuverability and offering additional features such as smart navigation, laser vision, lawn memory, mapping, and self-emptying function that will improve the efficiency and performance of these advanced devices. The introduction of innovative robotic solutions will help key vendors attract a higher number of consumers and gain a larger global market share. The effective strategies adopted by companies to develop products constantly through R&D and incorporate advanced technology and self-powering features will revolutionize the global market. New technologies improve durability and quality in performance these devices and launch of features such as threshold climb, barrier recognition system, lawn mapping, and lawn memory will create lucrative opportunities for investment in the global market.

The increasing focus on development in Western European countries such as Germany and France and Nordic countries such as Sweden will augment the growth of the market. The increasing focus on use grounds maintenance services extensively and rising number of lifestyle communities and public parks will drive the demand for these lawn mowers in the global market. The global robotic lawn mower market is estimated to reach values of around $3 billion 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 15% during 2017-2023.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Dynamics



The proliferation of the Internet and its power to influence end-users purchasing behavior will have a positive impact on the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market. The extensive use of online platforms and digital channels to research on pricing and other related information will help vendors reach a wide group of target audiences in the global market. The marketers and retailers are adopting omnichannel retailing to facilitate seamless shopping experience for end-users in the market. The increasing penetration of wireless broadband internet, adoption of smartphones and tablets, and rising number of social media users are some of the major factors encouraging retailers to use the internet for expanding their distribution network in the global market. The emergence of digital consumerism and the adoption of e-commerce business platforms will revolutionize the global market. Amazon, RobotShop, and eBay are the leading online retail website for lawn mowers in the global market.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by lawn size, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market – By Lawn Size

Small-sized mowers segment to dominate the global robotic lawn mower market size during forecast period



The robotic lawn mower market by lawn size is segmented into small-size (less than 32,300 sq. ft./3,000 sq. m.), medium-size (32,301 sq. ft.?107,370 sq. ft./3,001 sq. m.?10,000 sq. m.), and large-size (over 107,370 sq. ft./10,000 sq. m). Small-size lawn mower dominated the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 15% during forecast period. The increasing number of end-users buy small-sized lawn mowers as they fit small lawns and yards of the European and American households, thereby propelling the growth of this segment in the global market. The increasing trend of investing in lawns and gardens in the European and American market will augment the demand for these systems in the market. A large range of existing vendors of small-size lawn mowers caters to this segment of the end-user applications in the market. Additionally, many new entrants are launching innovative products pertaining to this category due to its high potential and lucrativeness will fuel the growth of this segment in the global robotic lawn mower market.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market – By End-User Type

Residential end-users segment to occupy largest market share in the global robotic lawn mower market size during forecast period



The end-user type in the global robotic lawn mower market is categorized into residential user and commercial user (professional landscaping services and sports fields, golf courses, and others). The residential end-users segment occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The increasing prominence of these devices in North America and Europe will fuel the growth of this segment in the global market. The recent development activities in the APAC, Latin America, and the MEA regions will create new avenues for leading vendors in the global market. The increase in urban density, migrations, and innovations in terms of integrating greenery is encouraging homeowners in emerging nations to invest in the procurement of advanced lawn mowers in the global market. The residential end-users segment consists of mostly individual owners that dominate the robotic lawn mower market. The end-users who purchase these devices primarily use it for mowing their residential lawns, gardens, and yards.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market – By Distribution Channel

Specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are the largest revenues generators in the global robotic lawn mower market



The robotic lawn mower market by distribution channel is divided into retail (specialty stores and mass market players) and online. The retail channels dominate the majority market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The proliferation of retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets will boost the revenues in the global market. The leading vendors in countries such as the UK primarily sell their finished products through the organized retail distribution channel to reach the maximum number of end-users. The producers are harnessing specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services to distribute their product offerings. Retails channels help educate customers about new products and assist them in the selection of these devices in the global market.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market – By Geography

Europe to dominate the global robotic lawn mower market size during forecast period



The geography segment in the global robotic lawn mower market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. Europe led the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. The introduction of new variants of robotic lawn mower is augmenting the growth of the European market. The leading vendors are launching product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup to gain a larger market share and attract more consumers. Technologically advanced products are the new trend adopted by companies to increase revenues in the European market. The extensive need for ground maintenance and landscaping services will boost the demand for innovative products in the European market. The continuous advancement in computing, sensor technologies, and robotics will have a positive impact on the overall growth of the robotic lawn mower market in the European region.



Key Countries Profiled

The key countries profiled in the report are:

• Australia

• Austria

• Belgium

• Canada

• China

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Japan

• Netherlands

• Rest of Europe

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• UK

• US



Key Vendor Analysis

The global robotic lawn mower market is moderately concentrated with the presence of few small and large consumers. The competition in the market is very intense, and the major global vendors are based and headquartered in the European region. The top companies are launching product lines of garden products in both the corded and cordless battery-operated equipment to sustain the competition in the market. The players are focusing on reducing weight, increasing the effectiveness, and speed of the equipment to attract more consumers in the global market. The introduction of many innovative and cutting-edge lawn mowers to gain a larger robotic lawn mower market share. The leading vendors in the global market will compete in the terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the global market are:

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA (Global Garden Products)

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



Other prominent vendors include AL-KO, Deere & Co., E.ZICOM, Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology, Hitachi, Honda, Linea Tielle, LG, Milagrow HumanTech, Mamibot EU, Positec Tool, Robin Technologies, STIHL, SUMEC (Yard Force), The Kobi Company, Turflynx, Yamabiko Europe(Belrobotics), and Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global robotic lawn mower market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global robotic lawn mower market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global robotic lawn mower market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot

The global robotic lawn mower market size is expected to reach values of approximately $3 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 15% 2017–2023.



The global robotic lawn mower market is driven by high adoption these devices by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC regions. The advancement in robotics technology and the growing popularity of domestic robots will have a positive impact on the development of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global robotic lawn mower market lawn size, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.



Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The study considers the present scenario of the global robotic lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study also profiles and analyzes the leading five companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



Major Vendors in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

• Husqvarna

o Business Overview

o Business Segments

o Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

o Key Opportunities

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA (GGP)

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



Prominent Players in the Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

• AL-KO

o Company Overview

o Products Offered

o Strategy

• Deere & Co.

• E.ZICOM

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hitachi

• Honda

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Mamibot EU

• Positec Tool

• Robin Technologies

• STIHL

• SUMEC (Yard Force)

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Yamabiko Europe(Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology



Market Segmentation by Lawn Size

• Small-Size

• Medium-Size

• Large-Size



Market Segmentation by End-Users Type

• Residential User

• Commercial User

o Professional Landscaping Services

o Sport Fields, Golf Courses, and Others



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market

• Online



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o Sweden

o Austria

o Belgium

o France

o Italy

o The Netherlands

o Spain

o Switzerland

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o Australia

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

• North America

o US

o Canada

• ROW



