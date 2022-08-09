Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Set to Progress at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2020 to 2025, Vendors are Entering into Strategic Alliances with Technology Providers for Technical Support to Compete in the Market

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

AL-KO KOBER SE

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA Spa

YAMABIKO Corp.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of production plants in the first and second quarters of 2020 in several countries in the region. Moreover, due to the shutdown of offline distribution channels such as dealer and retail channels, the sales of robotic lawn mowers declined in 2020. The governments of several countries lifted lockdown restrictions in the third quarter of 2020, which led to the resumption of manufacturing operations of robotic lawn mower manufacturers and related business partners and distributors. This will propel the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the region during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 697.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.80 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, Sweden, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Segmented By

End-user

Residential



Commercial

The robotic lawn mower market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment comprises robotic lawn mowers used by homeowners. The increasing focus of vendors on expanding their product offerings in the residential segment may accelerate the growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Driver

The increasing demand from the commercial segment is a significant factor in driving the robotic lawn mower market growth. Technological innovations have enabled market vendors to overcome challenges, such as low productivity, limited battery life, and the need for frequent maintenance of robotic lawn mowers.

The adjustable shock absorbers components present in robotic lawn mowers adjust according to the slope and allow it to perform lawn mowing activity in large garden areas with an uneven ground surface. The self-navigation features and cordless structure of robotic lawn mowers provide flexibility in movement and prevent damage caused by uneven land surfaces or slopes.

These features are expected to encourage commercial end-users, such as golf fields, hotels, sports fields, and parks to shift from manual cutting machine to robotic lawn mowers for garden and lawn care.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is Segmented By

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

52% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Sweden, Germany, and France are the key markets for robotic lawn mowers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. An increase in garden spaces and the increasing number of large-scale landscape restoration projects will facilitate the robotic lawn mower market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic lawn mower market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of household appliances

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Residential

Commercial

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Size of lawns

6.1 Small-sized lawns

6.2 Medium-sized lawns

6.3 Large-sized lawns

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing demand from commercial segment

9.1.2 Continuous product developments

9.1.3 Growing aging population

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Availability of alternatives

9.2.2 Availability of refurbished and gardening equipment rental

9.2.3 Limited penetration in developing countries

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Development of smart cities

9.3.2 Rising number of market consolidation activities

9.3.3 Integration of IoT with mobile robots

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AL-KO KOBER SE

Exhibit 43: AL-KO KOBER SE - Overview

Exhibit 44: AL-KO KOBER SE - Product and service

Exhibit 45: AL-KO KOBER SE - Key offerings

11.4 ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Exhibit 46: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 47: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 48: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Deere & Co.

Exhibit 49: Deere & Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Deere & Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Deere & Co. – Key news

Exhibit 52: Deere & Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Deere & Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 57: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Husqvarna AB

Exhibit 59: Husqvarna AB - Overview

Exhibit 60: Husqvarna AB - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Husqvarna AB – Key news

Exhibit 62: Husqvarna AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Husqvarna AB - Segment focus

11.8 MTD Products Inc.

Exhibit 64: MTD Products Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: MTD Products Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: MTD Products Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 67: MTD Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.10 STIGA Spa

Exhibit 72: STIGA Spa - Overview

Exhibit 73: STIGA Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 74: STIGA Spa – Key news

Exhibit 75: STIGA Spa - Key offerings

11.11 YAMABIKO Corp.

Exhibit 76: YAMABIKO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: YAMABIKO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: YAMABIKO Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 79: YAMABIKO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: YAMABIKO Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Exhibit 81: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Overview

Exhibit 82: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa – Key news

Exhibit 84: Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

