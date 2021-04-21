Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 15% During 2021-2025|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the robotic lawn mower market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The residential segment is the leading segment in the market.

The residential segment is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15%.

AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are the top players in the market.

AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the commercial segment. However, the availability of alternatives may impede market growth.

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the commercial segment. However, the availability of alternatives may impede market growth.

52% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand from the commercial segment will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of alternatives is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this robotic lawn mower market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic lawn mower market report covers the following areas:

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Trends

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the Robotic Lawn Mower Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Smart Robots Market- The smart robots market is segmented by product (professional service robots, personal service robots, and collaborative robots), solution (software, service, and hardware), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic lawn mower market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Size of lawns

Small-sized lawns

Medium-sized lawns

Large-sized lawns

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AL-KO KOBER SE

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA Spa

YAMABIKO Corp.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio