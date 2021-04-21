Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 15% During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 21, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the robotic lawn mower market and it is poised to grow by USD 697.02 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the robotic lawn mower market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The residential segment is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 15%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing demand from the commercial segment. However, the availability of alternatives may impede market growth.
- How big is the European market?
52% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand from the commercial segment will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of alternatives is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this robotic lawn mower market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Robotic Lawn Mower Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40754
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The robotic lawn mower market report covers the following areas:
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market Trends
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the Robotic Lawn Mower Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Smart Robots Market- The smart robots market is segmented by product (professional service robots, personal service robots, and collaborative robots), solution (software, service, and hardware), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the robotic lawn mower market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Size of lawns
- Small-sized lawns
- Medium-sized lawns
- Large-sized lawns
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AL-KO KOBER SE
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Deere & Co.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- MTD Products Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIGA Spa
- YAMABIKO Corp.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/robotic-lawn-mower-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article