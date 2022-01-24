Robotic Lawn Mower Market to grow by USD 697.02 million and Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using robotic lawn mower will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Size of lawns

Small-sized lawns

Medium-sized lawns

Large-sized lawns

Geographic Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

The global robotic lawn mower market share growth through the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment includes robotic lawn mowers that are procured by homeowners. As this robotic lawn mower targets homeowners with large properties and helps reduce the users' dependence on conventional mechanical grass-cutting equipment or the associated cost for hiring professionals to perform lawn care services. Thus, the vendors are extensively focusing on expanding their product offerings in the residential sectors resulting in pacing the market growth during the forecast period.

Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the robotic lawn mower market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa.

Players offer differentiated products at competitive prices to capture a higher customer base. But rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences pose significant risks for vendors. As a result, numerous vendors are strategically entering into alliances with various technology providers for technical support to help them maintain their customer base. Additionally, vendors are collaborating with e-commerce retailers for enhancing their product distribution and customer reach.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of robotic lawn mower and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the robotic lawn mower market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic lawn mower market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic lawn mower market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic lawn mower market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic lawn mower market vendors

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.20% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 697.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.80 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, Sweden, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, AL-KO KOBER SE, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Future Labs V Inc., Greenworks Tools, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, iRobot Corp., LINEA TIELLE Srl, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., NIKO Srl, Ningbo NGP Industry Co. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA Spa Toadi, YAMABIKO Corp., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Product

Small-sized lawns

Medium-sized lawns

Large-sized lawns

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AL-KO KOBER SE

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIGA Spa

YAMABIKO Corp.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

