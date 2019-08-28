Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Size Worth $1,400.62 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic lawn mowers market size is expected to reach USD 1,400.62 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2019 to 2025 according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the introduction of energy-efficient gardening equipment, rising popularity of green roofs, rising adoption of gardening as a hobby, and rising disposable incomes are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on battery type, 20V to 30V segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period as well

The residential segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment of the market by the end of the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the residential construction sector, especially across developing economies

An upsurge in the demand for landscaping services and the popularity of gardening as a hobby in several countries is projected to spur the demand for a variety of robotic lawn mowers over the forecast period

Europe held a significant share of around 30% in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast period. The European market is also likely to remain the dominant market over the forecast period

Technological advancements and rapid adoption in various countries such as Germany , France , and Switzerland , combined with the introduction of low-cost products, are opening up new growth opportunities in the European market

The vendor landscape of the robotic lawn mowers market is highly consolidated and characterized by a high level of competition with the presence of players such as Husqvarna Group, Deere & Company, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Robotic Lawn Mowers Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis By Battery Type (Less than 20V, 20V to 30V), By End Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

The rapid expansion of the residential construction sector in several countries globally is expected to spur the demand for landscaping services, which, in turn, is expected to propel the sales of robotic lawn mowers over the forecast period. Additionally, the popularity of well-kept yards and backyard beautification activities is on a rise, predominantly in developed economies, and people are spending increased funds on making their lawns aesthetically appealing. To enhance the look, appearance, and maintenance of yards, robotic lawn mowers offer great aid and convenience. These factors are likely to drive market growth over the next few years

Furthermore, factors such as strong GDP growth, along with a notable rise in disposable incomes across developing economies, are positively affecting market growth by allowing increased investment into farmhouses and bungalows with sizeable lawn areas, a trend expected to trigger market demand. However, the increasing popularity of artificial turf or grass is expected to serve as a major threat to the global demand for robotic lawn mowers. Artificial grass does not require mowing, watering, or fertilizing like natural grass. The convenience and low-cost associated with artificial grass are compelling its increased adoption across residential as well as commercial spaces, thereby hindering the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global robotic lawn mowers market based on battery type, end use, and region:

Robotic Lawn Mowers Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Less than 20V



20V to 30V

Robotic Lawn Mowers End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Robotic Lawn Mowers Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

