Robotic Pharmacy Prescription Dispensing Systems Market to grow by USD 1.53 Bn in Industrial Machinery Industry during 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Robotic Pharmacy Prescription Dispensing Systems Market. The robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.53 billion, at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period.

Market Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Pharmacy Prescription Dispensing Systems Market 2022-2026

One of the main factors boosting the market growth for robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems is the desire to reduce pharmaceutical mistakes. The shortage of qualified workers in pharmacies makes the automation of prescription dispensing increasingly necessary. In order to decrease dispensing errors, this has increased the deployment of pharmacy automation systems. The cost of drug errors can be a significant burden on the US economy.

Due to improper manual drug administration to patients, many medication errors were made. Hospital pharmacies are implementing automation solutions and applying lean management principles to optimize processes. As a result, the market for robotic prescription dispensing systems in pharmacies will grow during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Market Trend

One of the main industry trends for robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems driving market expansion is the improvement of customer support services. For both new installations and leased systems, vendors are offering automated systems that are updated with the most recent software and medication database. To market pharmacy automation systems, get user feedback, and present tailored solutions, several manufacturers host workshops and hold meetings with end users. Pharmacy partners with vendors to help them grow their market share. Buy Sample Report.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ARxIUM, Becton Dickinson and Co., Abacus Rx Inc, Accu-Chart Plus Health Care Systems., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Centred Solutions, Cerner Corp., Clover 51 Ltd., Euclid Medical Products, Gebr. Willach GmbH, JVM Co Ltd., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Manchac Technologies, Medication Management Robotics, NewIcon Oy, Omnicell Inc., QxRobotics, ScriptPro, etc. Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Some vendors and their Offerings

ARxIUM: The company offers Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems that include automated iv compounding systems, barcode validation, automated oral solid filling, manual filling, packing and inventory control, complete order control and reporting, inventory management, and automated dispensing cabinets.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems that provide medication and supply management solutions to help increase inventory visibility and address your medication error challenges to ensure medications and supplies are available when and where they are needed across care settings.

The company offers Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems that provide medication and supply management solutions to help increase inventory visibility and address your medication error challenges to ensure medications and supplies are available when and where they are needed across care settings. Capsa Healthcare LLC: The company offers Robotic pharmacy prescription dispensing systems that include pharmacy robots which allow the team to supply medicines quickly and reduce the likelihood of medicine picking errors.

Robotic Pharmacy Prescription Dispensing Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARxIUM, Becton Dickinson and Co., Abacus Rx Inc, Accu-Chart Plus Health Care Systems., Capsa Healthcare LLC, Centred Solutions, Cerner Corp., Clover 51 Ltd., Euclid Medical Products, Gebr. Willach GmbH, JVM Co Ltd., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Manchac Technologies, Medication Management Robotics, NewIcon Oy, Omnicell Inc., Parata Systems LLC, QxRobotics, and ScriptPro Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by End-User

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospital pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Need for reductions in medication errors

8.1.2 Miniaturization of sensors

8.1.3 Government support

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Budget constraints with small-scale pharmacies

8.2.2 Threat from alternatives

8.2.3 Possibilities of errors

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Improvement in customer support services

8.4.2 Promotion of e-prescriptions

8.4.3 Rise of closed-loop medication systems

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ARxIUM

Exhibit 89: ARxIUM - Overview

Exhibit 90: ARxIUM - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: ARxIUM - Key offerings

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Capsa Healthcare LLC

Exhibit 97: Capsa Healthcare LLC - Overview

Exhibit 98: Capsa Healthcare LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 99: Capsa Healthcare LLC - Key offerings

