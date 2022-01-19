Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size to grow by USD 4.42 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Key Drivers, Challenges and Key Vendors | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as developing new generation robots that are technologically advanced than older versions to improve the visibility of their services. In addition, vendors such as LG Electronics are developing large robotic vacuum cleaners with high suction power for use at commercial places.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Electrolux

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in robotic vacuum cleaners industry during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth of the market will be 17.45% in 2021.

Japan and South Korea are the major countries that use robotic vacuum cleaners due to high awareness about robotic solutions and an increase in aging population. It is anticipated that the percentage of elderly individuals living alone will increase sharply from around 9% of all Japanese households in 2010 to more than 15% by 2035. In addition, the incorporation of integrated air purifiers in robotic vacuum cleaners increases the adoption of vacuuming robots among the health-conscious populations in Japan and South Korea.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for robotic vacuum cleaners market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Households are the primary end-users of robotic vacuum cleaners in the residential sector. The vendors in the residential sector have penetrated only one-tenth of the total addressable market which still leaves a significant growth potential in this sector for robotic vacuum cleaners. This has encouraged many new players into the market especially those manufacturing specialized consumer electronics products. In addition, smart buildings are gaining popularity with increased investments being made in smart cities across both developed and developing countries.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The changing lifestyles and growth in the tech-savvy population is the key drivers for the global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period. Smart homes and smart appliances have simplified the lives of people. Citizens are willing to purchase products that are technical in their operation and helpful in easing their work. In addition, developed countries are demonstrating a high affinity for hi-tech gadgets that are effective and can be controlled easily. Moreover, evolving lifestyles and busy schedules leave consumers hard-pressed for time for performing cleaning and mopping tasks.

Availability of counterfeit products poses a threat and is a key challenge for the robotic vacuum cleaners market growth during the forecast period. These counterfeit products developed in the robotic vacuum cleaner product segment are priced significantly low and pose a serious challenge to established brands. Manufacturers of such counterfeit products pay special attention to packaging for showcasing a similarity to the original brand. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping often compromises the assurance of product quality and originality causing the market to hamper.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Robotic Vacuum cleaner Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the robotic vacuum cleaners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Type of Charging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio