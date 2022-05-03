Robotic Weeding Machines Market Size to Grow by USD 85.96 Mn| Need for weed control to boost market growth| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Robotic Weeding Machines Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

CARRE SAS

Deere & Co.

ecoRobotix Ltd.

Energreen srl

F. Poulsen Engineering ApS

FarmWise Labs Inc.

LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG

Naio Technologies SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Small Robot Co.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 57 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for robotic weeding equipment. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Over the projected period, the growing demand for specialty crops would aid the expansion of the robotic weeding machines market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany, the US, France, Australia, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Robotic Weeding Machines Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The hardware segment's share of the robotic weeding machines market will expand significantly. Miniaturization of electrical components, technological advancements in batteries, power systems, and sensors, cost reductions in sensors, and the availability of commercial off-the-shelf components at low prices will all be important growth drivers as the market matures. Advanced robotic weeding equipment that is not depending on infrastructures such as magnetic tapes and beacons will become more popular. Due to improved ultrasonic sensors, safety and positioning systems, and other technological advancements that aid in obstacle avoidance and detection, these machines are extremely autonomous.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The requirement for weed control is one of the primary factors driving growth in the robotic weeding machines market. The robotic weeding machines market trend of new advancements is projected to have a beneficial impact in the future years. However, during the projection period, the high initial investment will be a major hurdle for the robotic weeding machines market.

Customize Your Report

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 85.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

