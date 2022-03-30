Robotic Weeding Machines Market to grow at a CAGR of 19%|Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. are some of the major market participants. The need for weed control and the growing popularity of DIY gardening activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high initial investment may threaten the growth of the market.

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Hardware



Software



Service

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, Europe will account for 57 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for robotic weeding equipment. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Over the projected period, the growing demand for specialty crops would aid the expansion of the robotic weeding machines market in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Robotic Weeding Machines during the forecast period.

Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic weeding machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotic weeding machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotic weeding machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic weeding machines market vendors

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 85.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, Australia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CARRE SAS

Deere & Co.

ecoRobotix Ltd.

Energreen Srl

F. Poulsen Engineering ApS

FarmWise Labs Inc.

LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG

Naio Technologies SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Small Robot Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

