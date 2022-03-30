Robotic Weeding Machines Market to grow at a CAGR of 19%|Growing Popularity of DIY Gardening Activities to Boost Market Growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 30, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Weeding Machines Market is set to grow by USD 85.96 million from 2019 to 2024, and register a CAGR of almost 19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
To know more about the trends, drivers & challenges - Download a Free Sample Report!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co. are some of the major market participants. The need for weed control and the growing popularity of DIY gardening activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as high initial investment may threaten the growth of the market.
Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The report also covers the following areas:
- Robotic Weeding Machines Market size
- Robotic Weeding Machines Market trends
- Robotic Weeding Machines Market industry analysis
Geographical Market Analysis
During the forecast period, Europe will account for 57 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for robotic weeding equipment. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Over the projected period, the growing demand for specialty crops would aid the expansion of the robotic weeding machines market in Europe.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Robotic Weeding Machines during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.
Robotic Weeding Machines Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist robotic weeding machines market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the robotic weeding machines market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the robotic weeding machines market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotic weeding machines market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Intelligent Completion Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Robotic Laser Cutting Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Robotic Weeding Machines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 85.96 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.56
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, US, France, Australia, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CARRE SAS, Deere & Co., ecoRobotix Ltd., Energreen srl, F. Poulsen Engineering ApS, FarmWise Labs Inc., LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG, Naio Technologies SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Small Robot Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Service - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CARRE SAS
- Deere & Co.
- ecoRobotix Ltd.
- Energreen Srl
- F. Poulsen Engineering ApS
- FarmWise Labs Inc.
- LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG
- Naio Technologies SAS
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Small Robot Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article