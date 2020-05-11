Robotics Amid the Pandemic: COVID-19 Encouraging Accelerated Adoption

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the robotics industry, "Robotics Industry to See Demand Increase due to COVID-19"

There has been growing interest in robotic process automation within manufacturing for some time and now COVID-19 is encouraging many to accelerate its adoption. Companies like ABB and Rockwell Automation have seen their share prices rise during the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased interest in robotic technologies. Brain Corp has seen increased demand for its floor-cleaning robots especially among companies that have been under shutdown orders for the past few weeks while ForwardX Robotics recently announced it had secured $15 million funding to help it expand into the North American market.



There has also been increased interest in robotics within the medical sector. Robots have the potential to be used for disinfecting rooms, delivering medication and measuring vital signs. Robots like the TUG autonomous mobile robot manufactured by Aethon are being used in some hospitals to deliver drugs as well as to remove medical waste and used bedding. This minimizes the amount of contact healthcare workers need to have with infectious patients and limits their exposure to contaminated materials.



