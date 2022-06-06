Robotics and Automation Actuators Market worth $35.8 billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Actuation (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Application (Process Automation, Robotics), Type, Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), Design Characteristics & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Robotics and Automation Actuators Market is estimated to be valued from USD 18.7 billion in 2022 to USD 35.8 billion by 2027; at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The robotics and automation actuators market is growing at a significant rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the development of advanced actuators, such as pneumatic muscle arm actuators, shape memory alloy actuators, and compact electric actuators. However, stringent regulations regarding safety and power consumption, noise, and leak issues are some of the restraints impacting the growth of the market.

The Robotics application segment of the robotics and automation actuators market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By application, the robotics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022. The growth in service robots in applications such as logistics, medical, field robotics, exoskeleton and household will fuel the growth of robotics segment.

The Rotary actuator segment of the robotics and automation actuators market is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

By type, the rotary is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in rotary actuators can be attributed to the increasing installations of industrial robots and growing demand for service robots.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market by 2027. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the installation of automation systems in Japan and China and the higher manufacturing of industrial robots in these regions. The presence of some major companies such as SMC (Japan), MISUMI Group Inc. (Japan), IAI (Japan) is also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific robotics and automation actuators market.

ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US), Altra Industrial Motion (US). Moog (US), SMC (Japan), Curtis Wright (Exlar) (US), and MISUMI (Japan) are some of the leading players covered in the robotics and automation actuators market report.

Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment), Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), and Region (2021-2027)

