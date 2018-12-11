Robotics and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Industrial Automation: Cloud Robotics, Teleoperation, Telerobotics, Digital Twinning and IIoT 2018 - 2023

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview:

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While, IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services. Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models.



Cloud Robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of Teleoperation as well as reliance upon various Cloud Computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling Robotics as a Service. In addition, Cloud Robotics will benefit greatly from Edge Computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing, as well as commercial introduction of 5G. One of the important advantages of the Cloud Robotics market is the ability to make robotics and industrial automation equipment available to a much wider spectrum of users. One of the ways in which this is accomplished is via open APIs, which enable abstraction of the robotics control plane from the application user interface. This means that customers do not need to use proprietary user interfaces for robotic controllers.



Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine communications, and various IoT technologies. Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.



This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis about IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2018 to 2023.



This research also evaluates the Cloud Robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2018 to 2023. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud. It includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2018 to 2023. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help.



Target Audience:

• Robotics companies

• Telecom service providers

• Manufacturing companies

• Embedded systems companies

• Wireless device manufacturers

• Systems integration companies

• Sensors and actuators suppliers

• IoT and industrial service providers



