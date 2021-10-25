Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market to grow at a CAGR of 17% | High Cost of Deployment of Robots to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ademco Security Group, Aethon Inc., Cobalt Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc., RedZone Robotics Inc., Sarcos Corp., and Savioke Inc. are some of the major market participants. The high cost of deployment of robots and adoption of operational intelligence and data analytics will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the need for technical expertise may threaten the growth of the market.

Robotics 2020-2024: Segmentation

Application

Intralogistics



Medical Applications



Surveillance And Security



Field Robotics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Also, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist robotics as a service (RaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the robotics as a service (RaaS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of robotics as a service( RaaS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Service Robotics Market -The service robotics market has the potential to grow by USD 35.27 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.58%. Download a free sample report now!

Food Packaging Robotics Market -The food packaging robotics market has the potential to grow by $ 1.03 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%. Download a free sample report now!



Robotics As A Service (RaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 832.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ademco Security Group, Aethon Inc., Cobalt Robotics Inc., inVia Robotics Inc., Kraken Robotics Inc., Nightingale Security, OhmniLabs Inc., RedZone Robotics Inc., Sarcos Corp., and Savioke Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of robotics as a service (RaaS) market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio