Robotics Market Report 2019: Focus on Existing and Emerging Technologies for Robotics Sensors, Actuators, Robot Behaviours, Communication and User Interfaces

This report presents an overview of the robotics market and its interactions with other emerging technologies and digiAtal trends.

In presenting the major technological stakes of robotics, it focuses on existing and emerging technologies for robotics sensors, actuators, robot behaviours, communication and user interfaces.

The report proceeds to an analysis of the key robotics use cases, existing and emerging in various vertical industries: manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture and consumer markets.

An analysis of the interactions of robotics with other emerging technologies (artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, augmented and virtual reality) is provided, as well as a vision of the impact of the digital transformation trends - Industry 4.0, smart agriculture, connected health, autonomous cars - on the development of robotics.

The market report provides market forecasts in value for the robotics market up to 2030 with breakdowns by vertical industries and use cases.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Findings



2. Key Definitions and Technologies

2.1. Key Definitions

2.2. Key Technologies

2.3. Sensor Technologies

2.4. Actuation Technologies

2.5. Robot Behaviours

2.6. Robot M2M Communication

2.7. Robot-Human Machine Interfaces



3. Markets and Players Overview

3.1 Value Chain and Markets

3.2 List of key players

3.3 Robotics in Manufacturing

Case studies: Traditional industrial robots - Collaborative robots - Exoskeletons

3.4 Robotics in Logistics

Case studies: Warehouse automation - Last-mile delivery

3.5 Robotics in Healthcare

Case studies: Robot-assisted surgeries- Telepresence robots - Rehabilitation Exoskeleton

3.6 Robotics in Agriculture

Case studies: Farm automation and field robots - Fiel farming robots - Milking robots

3.7 General Service Robots

Case studies: Domestic robots - Industrial cleaning robots

3.8 Military Robots



4. Market Vision and Forecasts

4.1 Robotics and Emerging Technologies

4.2 Robotics and Digital Trends

4.3 Market Development Factors

4.4 Market Forecasts



Companies Mentioned



6 River Systems

ABB Robotics

Amazon Robotics (Kiva)

Avidbots

BAE Systems

Boston Dynamics

Cyberdyne

DeepField Robotics (Bosch)

DeLaval

Dyson

EBP Supply Solutions

Ecorobotics

Ecovacs

Ekso Bionics

FANUC

FedEx

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

G-NIUS

Intuitive

iRobot

John Deere

Kawazaki Robotics

Kinze

Kompai Robotics

Kuka

Lely

Locus

Medtronic

Rex Bionics

Robotnik

Samsung

Startship

Thales

Universal Robotics

Verb Surgical (Johnson & Johnson+Google)

