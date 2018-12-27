NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Use Case Descriptions, Examples, Market Sizing, and Forecasts across Enterprise, Consumer, Government, and Military Markets



The robotics market continues to experience a profound and significant restructuring as the traditional industrial robotics sector continues to shrink as an overall percentage of the total robotics industry. According to Tractica's estimates, non-industrial robots represented 70% of the $39.3 billion robotics market globally in 2017, growing from a 64% share in 2016. Most of this growth is being driven by new and expanding use cases in segments like agriculture, autonomous vehicles, consumer unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), warehousing, logistics, military and personal robotics, and personal assistant robots. The epicenter of robotics continues to shift from the traditional centers of Japan and Europe toward the emerging artificial intelligence (AI) hotbeds of Silicon Valley and China.



The key trend emerging in the industry is that AI technologies like deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP) are revolutionizing autonomy and UI/UX capabilities in robots. This is driving many of the most significant advancements in robotics, and making possible numerous new commercial and personal robotics use cases. The result is that the number of non-industrial robots for professional and consumer use cases is expected to more than double in the next 5 years. The opportunity for robotics spans a wide range of industries and geographies and is particularly disruptive in activities that involve repetitive work from transportation to logistics to surgery to cooking cuisine. This growth trend will accelerate further when autonomous vehicles take to the streets, resulting in a dramatic expansion in global robotics market revenues over the next 10 years.

This Tractica report covers 110 use cases for robotics, with examples and descriptions including consumer robots, enterprise robots, industrial robots, healthcare robots, military robots, UAVs, and autonomous vehicles. These categories are segmented into 15 robot application markets. Market data within the report includes revenue forecasts for each segment. The forecast period for this report extends from 2017 through 2025.

Key Questions Addressed:

What are the major use case market segments and how will these markets develop over the next decade?

What are the key use cases and drivers for robotics demand in each market segment?

What are the primary business models and use cases that will drive greater robotics adoption?

Which use cases are currently showing the strongest growth now, and which are poised for the highest growth over the next 10 years?

Who are some of the key players in the robotics industry and what use cases are they addressing?

Who Needs This Report?

Robot manufacturers

Robotics and automation system integrators

Semiconductor and component companies

Robotics AI, software, and application developers

Enterprise and industrial robotics end-users

Government and military agencies

Automotive and drone manufacturers

Investor community

