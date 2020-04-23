Robroy Enclosures Offers Enclosure Modifications for Complex Applications

BELDING, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 60 years, Robroy Enclosures has designed, molded, and supplied the industry with high-performing non-metallic enclosures. Through two brands, Stahlin and AttaBox, Robroy Enclosures is leading the way in their industry.

Craig Mitchell, President of Robroy Enclosures, states "Part of leading the way means being able to offer a range of modification options to meet customer applications while saving time, money, and labor."

Build your own modified non-metallic enclosure. Robroy Enclosures offers a range of modification services designed to save you time, money, and labor.

Digital Printing

Perfect for logos, warning labels, or safety information, digitally printed covers have UV stabilized ink for prolonged sun exposure. Exact color matching to RAL & Pantone codes and 1,200 DPI print quality ensures all graphics will be vibrant and accurate.

Holes & Cutouts

5-axis CNC allows for tight tolerances and repeatability for various shapes and sizes. Holes and cutouts can be made on any side of the enclosure or the cover.

Mold-In Colors

Whether the enclosure needs to blend in or stand out, custom mold-in color is the solution. Since the color is all the way through, the visual effect will not be altered by scratching or chipping.

Laser Engraving

The most durable and long-lasting solution for marking an enclosure. An industrial-grade laser can replicate precise and intricate designs on the surface of the enclosure.

Custom Window Sizes

Made of abrasion-resistant acrylic with a UL94-HB flammability rating, custom windows are robust and sleek. Windows can be made as small as 2" x 1" up to the maximum allowable by UL.

Custom Size Enclosures

With our hand layup process, we have full control to create custom size enclosures for any application.

EMI/RFI Shielding

For sensitive applications where EMI/RFI waves must not pass through the sides or cover of the enclosure. Testing to military specification MIL-STD-285, the interior surface is coated with a copper coating to prevent interference.

Save Time

Our high capacity modification center is designed to get the product out as fast as possible.

Save Money

We have all the tools necessary to perform modifications, saving customers from outsourcing the work or buying and maintaining additional machinery.

Save Labor

Robroy Enclosures has years of experience modifying enclosures. Final products ship to our customers ready to plug into their application.

Please visit stahlin.com or attabox.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cameron Heldt

P: 616-794-0700

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Robroy Enclosures