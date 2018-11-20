RobustWealth® Appoints Seasoned Fintech Expert as Chief Revenue Officer

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RobustWealth®, a provider of digital wealth management solutions, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of John O'Connell as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, John will oversee the RobustWealth revenue team and build strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand for digital wealth management solutions among financial professionals and their clients.

John brings more than 26 years of management experience in the financial services and enterprise software industries to the team. He has successfully led sales, marketing, development, and professional services teams that provided significant and measurable growth for companies such as Oracle, Merrill Lynch, KPMG, and Sybase (an SAP Company).

"The wealth management space is undergoing a significant transformation from customer service to relationship management as enterprises and advisors strive to build deep, long-lasting relationships with their clients," said John O'Connell. "The RobustWealth platform provides our clients with an integrated solution that addresses underlying technology and administrative pain points. This enables advisors to focus their energy on growing and scaling relationships with their clients to help them live their best financial life."

John's unique background – combining technical knowledge of cloud architecture with strong financial services experience – equips him to lead RobustWealth's next evolution of growth.

"We are focused on delivering a world-class digital advice platform and the white-glove service that helps our clients make the most out of our technology suite," said Mike Kerins, CFA FRM, Founder and CEO of RobustWealth. "John's experience is an excellent fit for our team as we accelerate our growth plans and work to serve a wide base of clients."

About RobustWealth

RobustWealth is a fully integrated, digital advice platform for advisors and institutions. The platform offers a variety of sophisticated investment solutions that limit back office inefficiencies and help financial professionals focus on building strong, long-lasting relationships with their clients.

For more information and the latest updates on RobustWealth, please visit us at www.robustwealth.com.

Disclosures and Fine Print:

RobustWealth® offers / goal-based investing and provides the ability to invest in centrally managed, algorithm-based investment models made available through RobustWealth's web-based, interactive Platform.

Advisory services provided by RobustWealth, Inc. Please refer to the Form ADV for RobustWealth and other applicable disclosures and agreements for important information about RobustWealth and its services, fees and related conflicts of interest. RobustWealth®, Principal Financial Group®, and their respective logos are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., Principal Innovations, Inc., RobustWealth, Inc., their subsidiaries or affiliates--all members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.

