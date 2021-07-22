ROC Funding Group Emerges as a Trusted Leader in Commercial Financing

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group has risen to the front of the pack in the commercial financing space. Over the past year and a half ROC funding has been able to navigate a global pandemic and maintain a serious amount of company growth and expansion while still paying special attention and care to their customers.

ROC Funding Group continues to innovate and offer solutions for current and prospective clients that keep their company ahead of the quickly changing curve. ROC's CEO Daren Dorval stated the following, "We are always honored when we see that our hard work and mission to offer a straightforward and honest service is recognized. We know how hard it is for businesses out there right now and we see the struggles they are facing which is why ROC is always innovating and enhancing our company's systems to make the process for those who need commercial financing fast, simple and easy. We always put the customer first and we always have the customer in mind when we are creating new systems and programs. We love being looked at as a trusted and reliable partner to our clients."

ROC Funding Group's rise to an industry leader in commercial financing has propelled them to the forefront of a quickly expanding industry.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

