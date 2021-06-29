ROC Funding Group Honors America's Independence Day and Our Nation's 245th Birthday

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Funding Group LLC's CEO Daren Dorval released the following statement in regards to the upcoming 4th of July weekend and our nation's 245th birthday, "All of us here at ROC Funding Group recognize our nation's independence day and all of the brave men and women who have served our nation in the name of freedom. Veteran's and those who serve our nation to keep us safe make America the greatest nation on earth. We wish everyone a happy and safe 4th of July."

ROC Funding Group is quickly becoming an industry leader in commercial finance and has led the way with innovative technologies that make the process for businesses to apply for financing fast and easy. The flagship app that was recently announced has been making "great amounts of progress" according to Dorval. Planned release of ROC's enhanced application process and mobile app are slated for later this year and will be coupled with a new ai helper technology that will make the process for current and prospective clients even easier.

ROC Funding Group is a NYC based commercial financing company aimed at serving businesses of all sizes in the United States.

