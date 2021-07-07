Roc Nation Purchases Sensorium Galaxy Tokens

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc Nation, a full-service entertainment company, has purchased Sensorium Corporation's SENSO tokens.

SENSO is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy — a digital metaverse bringing people together through high-quality virtual entertainment developed in partnership with chart-topping artists and the globally recognized nightlife mogul Yann Pissenem.

This vast entertainment-focused metaverse consists of multiple virtual worlds, each of which features a particular type of content. High-caliber performers like David Guetta, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, and Black Coffee are among the first lineup of artists confirmed for PRISM — a world dedicated to all sorts of musical expressions.

In a similar fashion to in-game currencies, SENSO is used for all value transactions within the ecosystem. Participants use these tokens to access shows of their favorite artists on the platform, subscribe to premium content, customize their avatars, upgrade features, issue NFTs, as well as execute other actions.

Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation: "Sensorium Galaxy is well-positioned to take the entertainment industry to the next level. Their digital metaverse has a strong focus on quality, which is exactly what we want for our extensive artist base."

Brian Kean, Chief Communications Officer at Sensorium Corporation: "This deal is evidence that entertainment leaders are realizing the big opportunities that digital environments and their economies represent for the entire industry. By owning SENSO tokens, Roc Nation is taking a step towards the future of entertainment, giving their artists a chance to potentially benefit from global content distribution through Sensorium Galaxy and safeguard ownership rights on all of their digital content."

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world's preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, recording artists, producers, songwriters, and more. Roc Nation is a full-service organization supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond.

Learn more: https://www.rocnation.com/

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a digital metaverse that revolutionizes the way people interact with each other and experience the arts. In the alternate universe of Sensorium Galaxy, users immerse themselves in exciting new worlds to get together with their loved ones, meet new people, and participate in unique virtual activities.

The Galaxy is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are Yann Pissenem, the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza.

In essence, Sensorium Galaxy is the evolution of social networking, taking users far beyond today's one-dimensional digital experiences.

Learn more: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com/

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Learn more: https://sensoriumxr.com/

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation