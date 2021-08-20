ROC Title Is The Fastest Growing Title Company In Western America

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, a full-service title and escrow company with locations in Nevada and Arizona, has been named the fastest growing title company in western America, landing on Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country for the second time in a row.

While the Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, ROC Title is celebrating a record-setting year reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 96% in the first half of 2021.

"We have a fantastic model and an amazing team of ROCSTARS that set us apart from other title companies," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "But it's our exceptional customer service that we're so proud of and that keeps landing us on these nationally-recognized lists."

ROC Title, a top 10 title company in Las Vegas, NV, and growing rapidly in Arizona, is about to experience explosive growth by expanding nationally to over 40 states in the next year.

The company is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction . The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

