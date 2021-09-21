ROC Title Welcomes New Nevada Vice President As The Fast-Growing Company Continues To Expand

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has hired a new Vice President to help the company expand through-out Nevada in the next year.

Scott Hoen, MBA, is a title insurance executive with over thirty years of industry experience. He has held a variety of positions involving sales management, marketing, field operations and underwriting allowing him to utilize his financial, sales, marketing, recruitment, and technological expertise to bring a unique perspective to working for title insurance underwriters and title agencies.

"We are thrilled to have Scott, a true professional with an amazing reputation in the title industry, join our team of ROCSTARS!," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. "With his proven track record of increasing market share, revenue and profitability, Scott's expertise is exactly what we need to take ROC Title to the next level in Nevada."

ROC Title was recently named to Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the country for the second time in a row. The company is already celebrating a record-setting year reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 96% in the first half of 2021.

"ROC Title has a reputation for excellent service, and I am excited about the opportunity to expand our business with the real estate and mortgage professionals that we serve," said Scott, who will also be the Nevada State Manager for ROC Title. "I look forward to working with a fantastic team of professionals at ROC Title."

ROC Title is also committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. The ROC Title team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers and is a VAREP (Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals) sponsor.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona, with plans to operate Nationwide. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

SOURCE ROC Title