Roca One Day Design Challenge celebrates a successful edition in Expo 2020 Dubai UAE

The projects were evaluated by a jury comprised of renowned professionals from the world of design and architecture: Kristina Zanic, founder and owner of the Kristina Zanic Design Consultant; Prodipto Ghosh, Principal in CRTKL's Middle East, Leila Abdulrahim, Design Director - Hilton Middle East & Turkey and Luc Siezenis, Country Manager Roca Group Middle East.

After reviewing all entries, the jury decided to select "The Stone-tech" as the winner of Roca One Day Design Challenge 2021, awarding it the first prize and 6000 UAE Dirhams. The jury praised the project for its well-developed approach, great use of materials and innovation, as it has a sustainable design with a touch pad, the soap on the left and spray water. It was an idea of Waleed Addin Almasri who holds a master's degree in the field of Sustainable Design of the Built Environment SDBE at the British University and CEO of Al Liwan Engineering Consultants in Sharjah, and Rama Rayes with a degree in architectural engineering at Ajman University and currently working at Al Liwan Engineering Consultants.

The second prize, worth 4000 UAE Dirham was awarded to My Toothy Basin by Shaikha Alazeezi, an Emirati architectural engineer and graphic designer who graduated from UAE University and started her contemporary architecture practice "Madr Design Studio. The jury chose this project due to its integration of aspects like thoughtfulness, its sustainable approach, and its modern design aesthetics.

The project "Waves" created by Aadil Faizal and Mohammed Baker both are on their 3rd year pursuing Bachelor of Designs from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, was awarded with the third prize 2000 UAE Dirham, the jury highlighted the projects as a perfect compliance with the design brief. The design combines the faucet and the sink into one fluid shape, and it is ergonomic. Apart from that, the design of the faucet with its misting system is innovative. For the jury, this seemed like a product that can suit the needs of users.

Organised by Roca, a leading company in the production, design and distribution of products for the bathroom space, Roca One Day Design Challenge invites students and professional designers and architects under 30 to design, in just one day, new solutions for the bathroom space that can contribute towards a more sustainable and conscious future. The competition is aligned with United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, crucial to any design project today.

The competition reflects Roca's commitment to talent, innovation and sustainability, aiming to promote the role of design in the efforts to tackle our world's current challenges, such as the climate emergency and the new social realities around the globe. After a successful edition in 2019, participants had the chance to participate on-site again at Expo-Dubai 2020. Once again, Roca continues to fulfill the competition's goal of giving visibility to young talents and promoting access to professional opportunities and renowned judges.

Roca One Day Design Challenge was born in Spain in 2012 and has since rapidly expanded worldwide. Even though the pandemic affected the 2020 editions, with most having to be cancelled, in 2021 competitions have already been celebrated in 10 countries: Portugal, Poland, Russia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Malaysia, China, Oman, UAE and Spain. In the countries where it is not possible to do a live event, the contest was held virtually.

For further information about this year's editions and winners, please visit the competition's website . Roca One Day Design Challenge 5th Edition UAE 2021 had the support of SPAIN PAVILION EXPO 2020.

